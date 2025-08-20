Offense Kept Quiet in Tourists' Loss

ASHEVILLE, NC - Opening a seven-game series against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists lost 3-1.

It was crickets offensively to begin the night for both sides. Tourists (48-65) starter Brandon McPherson went the first four innings, giving up just one hit while whiffing four bats. For the Emperors (50-63), their starter struck out eight in five scoreless frames.

The first run scored on an error in the sixth off of Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-2). Getting the first two guys out in the innings, the Emperors then went on to rally and gain the edge.

Adding insurance in the eighth, Rome plated two more on a pair of RBI singles.

Asheville's only run scored in the home eighth - a Walker Janek line drive to left field scored Max Holy.

Continuing the series tomorrow, Asheville and Rome will battle on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET.







