Offense Kept Quiet in Tourists' Loss
Published on August 19, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Opening a seven-game series against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists lost 3-1.
It was crickets offensively to begin the night for both sides. Tourists (48-65) starter Brandon McPherson went the first four innings, giving up just one hit while whiffing four bats. For the Emperors (50-63), their starter struck out eight in five scoreless frames.
The first run scored on an error in the sixth off of Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-2). Getting the first two guys out in the innings, the Emperors then went on to rally and gain the edge.
Adding insurance in the eighth, Rome plated two more on a pair of RBI singles.
Asheville's only run scored in the home eighth - a Walker Janek line drive to left field scored Max Holy.
Continuing the series tomorrow, Asheville and Rome will battle on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET.
