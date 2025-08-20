MacLean and Middle of the Order Help Hub City over Greenville

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers started a critical series against the Greenville Drive with a late-afternoon outpouring of offense. Hub City (25-24, 56-58) handled Greenville (25-24, 58-57) at Fifth Third Park by a 6-1 final thanks to a bevy of hits with runners in scoring position and a solid start from Dylan MacLean (W, 4-1).

Malcom Moore, John Taylor and Casey Cook all produced multiple hits for the 'Burgers in their first game at home in over two weeks. The trio thumped three straight hits to help post a three-run third inning. Cook finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI; one Spartanburgers hitter has recorded three hits in each of Hub City's last five games.

The first 12 Drive hitters to come to the plate were retired in succinct fashion. MacLean breezed through the first four innings with just 48 pitches. Greenville scored a run on a couple of soft base hits in the top of the fifth, but the Spartanburgers southpaw had plenty of run support behind him to secure a winning decision.

Hub City had three hits through the first two innings against Drive righty Luis Cohen (L, 2-2), but left runners on base in both frames. In the third, Dylan Dreiling led off with a walk, and Anthony Gutierrez replaced Dreiling after a fielder's choice. Gutierrez advanced to second on a balk, then Moore drove him in with a single to center. Moore scored on a Taylor triple and Cook plated Taylor with a grounder up the middle.

With a 3-0 lead, the Spartanburgers put another rally together in the fourth. Arturo Disla walked, stole second, advanced to third on an infield single from Antonis Macias, then scored on a single to right from Dreiling. Gutierrez brought Macias home with a sacrifice fly.

Greenville broke up MacLean's perfect game with a pair of hits to start the fifth. Albert Feliz singled in Johanfran Garcia with two outs to cut into the lead. The Spartanburgers responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth. Cook doubled with one out and stole third base. A Rafe Perich groundout restored the Hub City five-run lead.

The 'Burgers' bullpen put the clamps on the Drive the rest of the way. In his High-A debut, Case Matter struck out a batter in a one-two-three inning. Mailon Felix then spun two scoreless. Thomas Ireland sealed the deal with a perfect ninth.

The Spartanburgers and Drive battle for first place in the division tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City righty Aidan Curry (3-1, 3.80 ERA) faces off against Greenville lefty Devin Futrell (0-1, 1.08 ERA).







