Bowling Green Bats Stay Quiet, Fall 7-2 to Greensboro

Published on August 19, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (58-55, 24-25) fell behind early and could not recover, dropping the series-opening contest to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (80-34, 35-14), 7-2 on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greensboro started the scoring in the second off Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. After Titus Dumitru reached on an infield single, Lonnie White Jr. crushed a two-run homer to right field, putting the Grasshoppers in front, 2-0.

Greensboro added three runs off Harrison in the third inning. Jesus Castillo led off the inning with an infield single and moved to second on a walk from Will Taylor. Sammy Stafura followed with a single and Castillo scored on an error, extending the Grasshoppers lead to 3-0. Taylor scored on a wild pitch and Keiner Delgado drove in Taylor with a groundout, pushing the visitors' lead to 5-0.

Greensboro tacked on one run in both the fourth and fifth innings off Harrison. Following a Dumitru solo blast in the fourth, Taylor led off the fifth with a double. He stole third and scored on a wild pitch, extending the Grasshoppers lead to 7-0.

Bowling Green scored two in the bottom of the ninth off Greensboro reliever Jake Shirk. Carlos Colmenarez reached on a leadoff single, moved to second on a defensive indifference, and scored on a Jhon Diaz double. Diaz scored on a single from Aidan Smith, capping the scoring at 7-2.

Hung-Leng Chang (5-6) earned the win, hurling 4.2 shutout innings while allowing three hits, four walks and punching out four. Harrison (0-1) received the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while punching out six and walking two over 4.1 frames.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play the second of a six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (5-4, 2.82) to the hill to face Grasshoppers LHP Connor Wietgrefe (5-3, 3.54).

