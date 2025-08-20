Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on August 19, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Moving On... Bowling Green dropped a season-high five consecutive games in the last series against Rome. In the Sunday finale, the Hot Rods led 4-0 after the top of the third, benefitting from an Emilien Pitre RBI single and Raudelis Martinez two-run base hit. The Emperors rattled off seven unanswered runs from the third inning through the eighth inning, handing Bowling Green a series loss, 1-5.

Stopping the Streak... The five-straight losses for the Hot Rods in Rome last week marked a season-high skid. Their previous season-long was a four-game skid, happening twice this season, once in the first half and once in the second half. The main issue has been offensive production, scoring just 1.8 runs per game during the series in Rome. On the other hand, the pitching staff was lights out, allowing just 15 earned runs over the same time frame. Bowling Green starters held a 3.12 ERA across 26.0 innings pitched in Rome and look to give the Hot Rods the best look at a win against Greensboro this week.

Different Shades of Green... Greensboro has gotten the best of Bowling Green in the previous three matchups. The Grasshoppers lead the season series, 11-6, including a perfect game in the last meeting on July 13. In two of the three series this season, the away team has prevailed. The Grasshoppers came to Bowling Green for a series between April 22 and 27, taking four games from the Hot Rods, handing Bowling Green their first six-game, series loss at home since August of 2022. In the second series, Bowling Green made the trip to Greensboro, taking three out of five games in a rain-shortened series. Most recently, the Grasshoppers grabbed four wins between July 8 and13 at First National Bank Field.

Alberto from the Arm Barn... Since July 22, Alexander Alberto has been nearly untouchable in relief. This includes nine outings and 9.1 scoreless innings of relief work. He has struck out 15 batters compared to three walks while allowing just four hits. He has lowered his ERA from 4.05 to 2.86 over this frame, including a drop in his batting average against, going from .272 to .229.

Harrison Returns Home... For the second time this season, the Rays No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Trevor Harrison makes a start at Bowling Green Ballpark. In his first outing at home, he tossed 6.0 frames, allowing just one unearned run against the Winston-Salem Dash. He surrendered one earned run against the Emperors over 3.2 innings during his last outing in Georgia.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.