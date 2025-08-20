Three Home Runs Lift Dash in Game One

Published on August 19, 2025

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Winston-Salem (46-68) took home game one of a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (47-64) by a 5-1 final. A trio of home runs paved the way for a Dash win on Tuesday.

In a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth, Alec Makarewicz stepped in with a pair of runners in scoring position.

A few pitches later, the bags were clear and the Dash took a 4-1 lead over the Blue Rocks.

Makarewicz uncorked his 11th homerun of the year off the bat at 110 MPH. The moonshot traveled 409 feet and captured all the momentum for the Dash, who closed out the game with five runs and eight hits.

The Makarewicz homerun was part of a three-homer ball game for the Dash. Jeral Perez picked up his 20th home run of the year and 100th hit in 2025 in the third to open the Dash scoring and tie the game at 1-1.

Then, in the sixth, Kyle Lodise hit his first professional home run over the wall in left to extend the Dash lead to 5-1.

Offensively, Drake Logan and Lodise led the way and each recorded a multi-hit game. Makarewicz's three RBI night was the most by any player on either side.

On the mound, Dylan Cumming (3-4) set the tone and earned his third win of the year after five innings of two-hit baseball. The righty allowed a lone run and struck out four.

Winston-Salem's bullpen held firm to close the night. Morris Austin, Nick Altermatt, and Harold Rosado combined for three innings of no-hit baseball.

Then, in the ninth, Phil Fox shut the door with a clean frame and only allowed a hit.

On the other side, the Dash jumped on Blue Rocks pitcher Wander Arias, who took the loss Tuesday. The righty allowed a pair of home runs, four hits, and two walks across just one inning.

Winston-Salem will look to stay hot in game two of the series on Wednesday, August 20th.







