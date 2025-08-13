Immaculate Ending

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Winston-Salem (43-65) took down Asheville (45-63) in game two of the six-game series by a 4-2 final.

Immaculate.

That's what Phil Fox was on Wednesday night.

In the ninth inning, the Dash closer was tasked to keep a two-run lead and close out the win for the Dash.

Nine pitches later, the Dash celebrated the 4-2 victory.

Fox struck out the side and tossed nine strikes in a row to record the first immaculate inning from Winston-Salem this year. The save was also his eighth of the year and his South Atlantic League-leading fourth save in August.

Offense was at a premium early Wednesday night.

Asheville struck first in the fourth with a pair of runs. A leadoff single by Walker Janek got the inning started for the Tourists. Alejandro Nunez followed with an RBI double into deep center field to break the scoreless tie.

After a stolen bag put Nunez at third, Tyler Whitaker deposited a sac fly to add to the Asheville lead and made it 2-0.

Winston-Salem found an answer in the fifth.

A leadoff walk from Kyle Lodise eventually turned into an RBI single off the bat of Ryan Burrowes to cut the lead to 2-1.

On the mound, Dylan Cumming tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three hits and a pair of runs. Across from him, Brandon McPherson held the Dash offense in check through 4.2 innings. The righty gave up just two hits and a run.

After the starters for each side exited the game, the Dash and Tourists traded zeros, and the score held at 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh.

The seventh inning opened with a Jackson Appel walk. After a Lyle Miller-Green groundout moved Appel to second, a wild pitch moved him to third.

Next, Burrowes drew a free pass to put runners at the corners, Sammy Zavala laced a single into right field to score Appel. The game was tied at 2-2.

The very next batter, Jeral Perez, poked a single back up the middle that scored Burrowes from third, and the Dash had their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Headed to the eighth, Carson Jacobs took the hill. The tall right-hander took care of the Asheville side and struck out all three batters he saw.

In the bottom of the frame, the Dash offense looked for insurance, and Cole McConnell added a run of insurance in the eighth. The Dash left fielder blasted a home run over the right field wall to extend the Dash lead to 4-2.

Fox shut the door in the ninth to secure the 4-2 win. In the end, the Dash bullpen struck out the final six Asheville batters and retired 10 straight.

Winston-Salem and Asheville will continue the six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m.







