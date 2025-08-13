Hot Rods Game Notes

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Half and Half... Bowling Green wrapped up a two-week homestand with a 6-6 record. During the first week, the Hot Rods split with the Aberdeen IronBirds, using a pivotal eighth-inning, RBI single from Blake Robertson to even the series. In the second week, Bowling Green won the first two games, dropped the next three, and capitalized with a 9-5 victory on Sunday to split the series. After the postponed game on Tuesday, Bowling Green is even with Greenville, along with a 1.5 game lead over Hub City.

Broecker on the Bases... Hot Rods catcher Bryan Broecker has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games. Over this streak, he is hitting .308 (8-for-26) but most of his success has come from walks. Broecker has worked 13 walks compared to just eight strikeouts. This has resulted in a .550 OBP during the streak, as well as a .600 OBP during his five games in August.

What's New?... With a win on Sunday, Bowling Green is once again leading the SAL South Division. They are even with the Greenville Drive while moving 1.5 games ahead of the Hub City Spartanburgers. With Bowling Green already being locked into a playoff spot after a first-half championship, the winner of the second half will determine Bowling Green's matchup and the destination of the first game of the divisional series.

Trevor Takes a Trip... Trevor Harrison will make his first road start for the Hot Rods on Tuesday against Rome. He dazzled in his High-A debut, going 6.0 innings against Winston-Salem, allowing just one unearned run while striking out four. Harrison pitched in seven away games during his time with Single-A Charleston, logging a 4-1 record with a 3.73 ERA in the process.







