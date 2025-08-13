Drive Continue Power Surge in Game 2 at 'Hoppers, Win 7-4

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, N.C. - Hudson White doubled twice, drove in two runs, and scored three times, while Freili Encarnacion delivered a clutch eighth-inning home run as the Greenville Drive (57-53) knocked off the league-leading Greensboro Grasshoppers (76-33), 7-4, in Game 2 of their six-game set Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

The win, aided by a steady bullpen outing from Luis Cohen, gave the Drive a 2-0 series lead and showcased Greenville's ability to capitalize on early chances while delivering late insurance.

Drive Strike First with Three-Run Second

After a quiet opening inning against Greensboro starter Hung-Leng Chang, Greenville broke through in the second. With two outs, Will Turner drew a walk and moved to third on Justin Riemer's double down the right-field line. White followed with an infield single to third, bringing home both Turner and Riemer for a quick 2-0 lead. Fraymi De Leon's walk set the table for Franklin Arias, whose single to left-center plated White for a 3-0 advantage.

Adding On in the Fourth

Greenville extended its lead in the fourth after Riemer led off with a single and White smoked a double to left. A fielding error by third baseman Jesus Castillo allowed Riemer to score and White to reach third. Arias then grounded into a double play, but White scored on the play, stretching the margin to 5-0.

Grasshoppers Claw Back

Greensboro's first run came in the bottom of the fourth when Easton Carmichael reached on a throwing error by Drive starter Devin Futrell and scored on Sammy Stafura's RBI single.

In the fifth, the Grasshoppers closed the gap further against reliever Luis Cohen. Shalin Polanco singled and, after a fielder's choice, Will Taylor crushed a two-run homer to left, cutting Greenville's lead to 5-3. One inning later, Lonnie White Jr. launched a solo shot to right-center, bringing Greensboro within a single run at 5-4.

Encarnacion's Eighth-Inning Lift

Cohen steadied after the home runs, retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. Greenville gave him breathing room in the eighth when Encarnacion led off with a drive to right off reliever Jarod Bayless, his fifth homer of the season, making it 6-4.

White and Taylor Seal It in the Ninth

White opened the ninth with his second double of the day, then scored on Nelly Taylor's opposite-field double to right off Jack Carey, pushing the lead to 7-4. Taylor's two-bagger was his second of the game and third hit of the series.

Pitching Notes

Futrell was solid over four innings, allowing just one unearned run on one hit, striking out three. Cohen (1-0) earned the win in long relief, giving up three runs on three hits over five innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

Chang (5-5) took the loss for Greensboro, lasting just two innings and allowing three runs on three hits.

At the Plate

White led the offensive charge for Greenville, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored. Taylor went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, while Riemer added two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with his solo blast.

The Drive and Grasshoppers will continue their series tomorrow evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. Red Sox No. 5 Prospect Brandon Clarke will take the mound to face Greensboro starter Connor Wietgrefe.







