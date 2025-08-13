Smith Homers, Spikes Drives in Three Runs in Hot Rods 6-4 Win

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Aidan Smith launched a three-run homer, and Ryan Spikes collected three RBIs, accounting for all the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-19, 58-49) run support in a 6-4 victory over the Rome Emperors (15-27, 44-62) on Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Rome struck first in the bottom of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Ambirois Tavarez walked, and Mac Guscette doubled, putting runners on second and third. Colby Jones singled to center, scoring Tavarez, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the fourth against Emperors starter Luke Sinnard. Mac Horvath reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. Spikes singled to left, plating Horvath, tying the game at 1-1.

Three more runs came around to score from Rome in the bottom of the fourth against Harrison. Isaiah Drake reached on an error from Emilien Pitre and Mason Guerra walked. Two outs later, Logan Braunschweig drove in both runners with a single, making it 3-1. Tavarez drove in the final run with a base hit, increasing the Rome lead to 4-1.

Bowling Green evened the score in the top of the fifth against Sinnard. Carlos Colmenarez worked a one-out walk, and Jhon Diaz singled, putting runners on the corners. Smith smashed a three-run homer to left, tying the game at 4-4.

A pair of runs scored for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth against Emperors reliver Adam Maier. Pitre led off with a single and Blake Robertston walked. Raudelis Martinez advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Spikes knocked in Pitre and Robertson with a single, giving the Hot Rods a 6-4 lead.

Alexander Alberto entered for the ninth and struck out the side, locking up a 6-4 Hot Rods victory.

Cade Citelli (1-0) picked up the win, tossing 2.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts. Maier (4-10) was given the loss, allowing two runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out one over 4.0 innings of work. Alberto (2) earned the save, hurling 1.0 perfect inning with three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Emperors continue the six-game series on Thursday with a doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM CT at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (5-3, 2.84) for game one and RHP Marcus Johnson (5-9, 4.85) for game two. Both of Rome's starters are to be determined.

