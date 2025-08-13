Grasshoppers Outpaced by Drive in Wednesday Afternoon Contest

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Will Taylor rounds the bases

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Will Taylor rounds the bases(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 7-4, on Wednesday, August 13, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Drive improved to 24-20 in the second half of the season, while the Grasshoppers dropped to 31-13. Greenville held a 9-4 advantage in hits, and both teams committed one error.

Outfielder Will Taylor led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Lonnie White Jr., Sammy Stafura, and Shalin Polanco.

Designated hitter Hudson White paced the Greenville offense, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Outfielder Nelly Taylor contributed with a 2-for-5 performance, including two doubles and an RBI. Other hits for the Drive were recorded by Justin Riemer, Franklin Arias, and Freili Encarnacion.

Greensboro employed a bullpen day, beginning with right-handed starter Hung-Leng Chang, who recorded three strikeouts while allowing three hits, three earned runs, and two walks. Chang took the loss and now holds a 5-5 record on the season.

Left-hander Devin Futrell started for Greenville, striking out three batters while allowing one hit, one run, and two walks over four innings of work. Luis Cohen earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Drive tomorrow, Thursday August 14, at 6:30 PM for Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.