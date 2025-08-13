Creating a Healthier Upstate with Prisma Health

The Greenville Drive is proud to team up with Prisma Health for a special evening at Fluor Field on Wednesday, August 27th to celebrate our strong partnership and the incredible work Prisma Health does for our community every day.

Gates open at 5:45 PM with first pitch at 6:45 PM, so be sure to arrive early to join in on the pregame fun and show your appreciation for the dedicated Prisma Health team members who keep the Upstate healthy and thriving.

Pregame Street Party - 5:00 to 7:00 PM on District 356

Before heading inside the ballpark, enjoy a lively street party along District 356 featuring music, games, and interactive activities for the whole family. Fans can visit vendor booths, take part in contests, and get into the game-day spirit with fellow Drive supporters.

Throughout the night, fans will also enjoy special in-game recognitions, interactive activities, and opportunities to learn more about the programs, services, and innovations Prisma Health provides right here in our own backyard.

Event Highlights:

Pregame Recognitions honoring Prisma Health's healthcare heroes

On-field activities featuring Prisma Health team members

Community engagement tables on the concourse with giveaways and information

Street party fun on District 356 from 5-7 PM

A great night of Drive baseball under the lights at Fluor Field

Prisma Health is more than just a healthcare provider - they are a trusted partner in building a healthier, stronger community. Prisma's commitment to patient care, innovation, and wellness mirrors the Drive's mission to make a lasting impact in Greenville both on and off the field.

Come out and help us thank the doctors, nurses, and staff who work tirelessly to keep us safe, healthy, and ready to cheer on the home team.

Get your tickets now and join us for an evening of baseball, community spirit, and celebration at Prisma Health Night with the Greenville Drive.







