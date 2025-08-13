Renegades Game Notes

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (65-41, 27-15) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (45-62, 21-21)

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 1.93 ERA) vs. RHP Wellington Aracena (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

| Game 107 | Home Game 55 | Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Bluey & Bingo Night

Day of Week Promo: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

'GADES ARE HOT: Despite an 5-2 loss on Tuesday, the Renegades are 25-8 since July 1, sitting at 65-41 overall this season. They threw consecutive shutouts on Friday and Saturday for the first time since June 13 14. Hudson Valley has won 17 of its last 22 matchups at home. The Renegades have secured five straight six-game series victories, including two series wins over Brooklyn and series victories over Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following the 5-2 loss to Aberdeen on Tuesday, Hudson Valley is 27-15 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They remain 3.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 24 games remaining. With 18 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost three.

ORG STAR: Over his last 22 games, Dillon Lewis has gone 27-for-79 (.342) with 5 2Bs, 3B, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, and a 1.046 OPS. Lewis was 3-for-5 on Sunday, including two runs scored. Last Tuesday, Lewis hit his tenth High-A home run. Lewis now has 19 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is now tied for second in home runs. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Friday, Kyle Carr tossed another gem, allowing just one run on five hits across seven innings. It was the eighth time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his seventh quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.13 ERA in 64 innings is third-best in MiLB. On Wednesday, the lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr had a 0.37 ERA, allowing just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.23 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: With the game tied 0-0 in the eighth on Friday, Kaeden Kent came to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. He ripped a two-run single down the right-field line, notching his first professional hit to help the Renegades to a 2-0 win. The Yankees third round pick was key in clutch situations during his time in college at Texas A&M.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 53 times this season in 106 games. This means that they have done so in 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 47-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 72% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ROSTER OVERHAUL: The Renegades welcomed 11 new position players in the span of three days last week. On Thursday, seven newcomers arrived in Hudson Valley. This includes a series of reinforcements from Single-A Tampa. including 2024 8th round pick Tyler Wilson and 10th round selection Joe Delossantos. Venezuelan Juan Matheus and 20-year-old catcher Engelth Urena were also called up from the Tarpons, along with 2024 Renegade Owen Cobb.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections last week, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside 5th round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.78) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.49 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.09 ERA in 288.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks fourth in MiLB in ERA (1.11). Through 106 games, Hudson Valley starters have 583 punchouts in 538.1 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 583 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 215 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

SO LONG, IRONBIRDS: Hudson Valley continues their two-week homestand with a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds beginning on Tuesday, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series marks the final time the Renegades will face the IronBirds, as they will be moving to the MLB Draft League next season. Aberdeen will be replaced by the Frederick Keys, who will become the new Baltimore affiliate. This is the first time the Renegades have played Aberdeen during the second half since August 2023. Through 12 head-to-head matchups, Hudson Valley has gone 6-6 against their SAL North foes. The two squads have split two six-game series this season.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .208 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .671. On Tuesday, Moylan was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. He has reached base safely in 36 of his last 39 games. Moylan now has 44 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .280/.373/.432 with 21 RBIs and an .805 OPS.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 231-144 this season. They are outscoring opponents 72-33 in the seventh inning and 63-45 in the sixth inning.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 14 hits in a 8-4 loss to Brooklyn on Sunday. Through their first 105 games, the Renegades have 26 games of 10 or more hits and 17 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 17 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 27 home runs in 33 games. That mark is the second-most in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Greensboro's 32 long balls. Seven Renegades have at least two home runs during the stretch, and 11 players have at least one homer.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.1 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .233 as a team with a .679 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 45 contests this season, and are 16-29.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With a Dillon Lewis grand slam in the sixth inning on August 3 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit six grand slams this year in 99 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).

FAREWELL, MY FRIENDS: With a flurry of action from the New York Yankees during the 2025 Trade Deadline, the Renegades said goodbye to four members of their roster. Pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz were the first to go, heading to Colorado on July 25. RHP Gage Ziehl was sent to Chicago-AL, and INF Parks Harber was dealt to San Francisco.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.84 ERA through 106 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) and Pensacola (AA, MIA. Relievers are holding opponents to a .185 opposing average, while striking out 442 batters in 380 innings.







