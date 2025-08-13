'Burgers and Cyclones Washed out on Wednesday

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Hub City and Brooklyn never got underway Wednesday night. The Spartanburgers (22-21, 53-55) and Cyclones (17-26, 63-50) were postponed due to inclement weather.

A storm surged off the Atlantic Ocean, and thunder and lightning put a halt to warmups around 5:40 p.m. ET. The rain worsened after the scheduled first pitch time, soaking the turf field. Thunder and lightning continued until the game was officially postponed at 7:20 p.m.

To make up Wednesday's rainout, the teams will play two on Thursday with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Starters for both games are TBD.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.