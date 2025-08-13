'Burgers and Cyclones Washed out on Wednesday
August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hub City Spartanburgers News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Hub City and Brooklyn never got underway Wednesday night. The Spartanburgers (22-21, 53-55) and Cyclones (17-26, 63-50) were postponed due to inclement weather.
A storm surged off the Atlantic Ocean, and thunder and lightning put a halt to warmups around 5:40 p.m. ET. The rain worsened after the scheduled first pitch time, soaking the turf field. Thunder and lightning continued until the game was officially postponed at 7:20 p.m.
To make up Wednesday's rainout, the teams will play two on Thursday with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Starters for both games are TBD.
