Cyclones and Spartanburgers Washed out Wednesday Night; 7-Inning Doubleheader Slated for Thursday
August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Wednesday's contest between the Cyclones and Spartanburgers has been postponed to inclement weather on Coney Island and the surrounding NYC area.
The two squads will make up Wednesday's contest with a doubleheader on Thursday at Maimonides Park, beginning at 5:00. Both contests will be seven innings in length, with the second game taking place roughly 35 to 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one.
Those with tickets for Thursday's game will be able to attend both games of the doubleheader. Those with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office for another regular priced ticket for up to one calendar year. The tickets DO NOT need to be exchanged for Thursday's game.
Brooklyn projects to send LHP Franklin Gómez (0-1, 2.16 ERA) to the mound in Game 1 of the twin-bill against RHP Aidan Curry (2-1, 4.04 ERA). In game 2, the probable starters include RHP Noah Hall (5-4, 2.08 ERA) for Brooklyn and LHP Dalton Pence for Hub City (1-2, 0.99 ERA).
