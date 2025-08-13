Matheus Ends Pitchers Duel in 10th

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Juan Matheus' walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th gave the Hudson Valley Renegades a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday. It was Hudson Valley's fifth walk-off victory of the season.

Bryce Cunningham made his first start since June 4, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings on 30 pitches. The right-hander walked three and didn't allow a hit.

The Hudson Valley bullpen was outstanding. Ocean Gabonia tossed three scoreless frames and Sebastian Keane followed with 2.2 hitless innings of his own. Geoff Gilbert allowed just one baserunner across two scoreless innings. Hueston Morrill capped it off with 1-2-3 tenth. The group combined for 11 strikeouts across 8.2 innings.

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the tenth, when the Renegades finally broke the deadlock. Owen Cobb pinch-ran for John Cristino as the automatic runner at second. A Dillon Lewis flyout allowed Cobb to reach third. With two outs, Matheus ripped a line drive over the head of Thomas Sosa, giving the Renegades an exciting victory in extra innings.

The Renegades continue their series with the IronBirds on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Kyle Carr (5-6, 2.23) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for Aberdeen. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Thursday's game is Newburgh Gorhams Night, as the Renegades suit up as the Gorhams for the only time this season. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Newburgh Gorham Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

