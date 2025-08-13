Tourists Give up Late Lead in Loss

August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - In an early pitcher's duel, the Winston-Salem Dash offense prevailed late to beat the Asheville Tourists 4-2 on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

The Tourists (45-63) scored in one lone inning. Jumping on the board first during the fourth frame, Alejandro Nunez ripped a double to center before Tyler Whitaker notched an RBI sacrifice fly.

Fizzling out the rest of the contest, the offense could not manufacture any more runs, totaling four hits during the night.

On the bump, Brandon McPherson made his first start for Asheville a good one. He surrendered just one run to the Dash (43-65) in four and two-thirds innings.

Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-1) entered from the pen in the sixth inning. After a clean frame to begin his outing, he then gave up the lead in the seventh on two runs before allowing another to score in the eighth.

With the series even at one apiece, both clubs will be back on the diamond for Game 3 tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.