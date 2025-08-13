Tourists Give up Late Lead in Loss
August 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - In an early pitcher's duel, the Winston-Salem Dash offense prevailed late to beat the Asheville Tourists 4-2 on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.
The Tourists (45-63) scored in one lone inning. Jumping on the board first during the fourth frame, Alejandro Nunez ripped a double to center before Tyler Whitaker notched an RBI sacrifice fly.
Fizzling out the rest of the contest, the offense could not manufacture any more runs, totaling four hits during the night.
On the bump, Brandon McPherson made his first start for Asheville a good one. He surrendered just one run to the Dash (43-65) in four and two-thirds innings.
Luis Rodriguez (L, 0-1) entered from the pen in the sixth inning. After a clean frame to begin his outing, he then gave up the lead in the seventh on two runs before allowing another to score in the eighth.
With the series even at one apiece, both clubs will be back on the diamond for Game 3 tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2025
- Matheus Ends Pitchers Duel in 10th - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Smith Homers, Spikes Drives in Three Runs in Hot Rods 6-4 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Immaculate Ending - Winston-Salem Dash
- Tourists Give up Late Lead in Loss - Asheville Tourists
- 'Burgers and Cyclones Washed out on Wednesday - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Cyclones and Spartanburgers Washed out Wednesday Night; 7-Inning Doubleheader Slated for Thursday - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Drive Continue Power Surge in Game 2 at 'Hoppers, Win 7-4 - Greenville Drive
- Grasshoppers Outpaced by Drive in Wednesday Afternoon Contest - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Creating a Healthier Upstate with Prisma Health - Greenville Drive
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Asheville Tourists Stories
- Tourists Give up Late Lead in Loss
- Howard Shines in Tourists Debut
- Asheville Claws Back to Win Series Finale
- Astonishing Run Totals in Asheville Loss
- Asheville Suffers Big Loss