Renegades Use Three-Hitter to East past Jersey Shore

Published on August 19, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - Three Hudson Valley Renegades pitchers combined to three-hit the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night in a 5-2 victory at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Brandon Decker started the game and racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts across 5.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. He became the fourth Renegades pitcher to strike out double digits in a start this season, joining Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (twice) and Xavier Rivas.

The Renegades took an early lead in the top of the first against Reese Dutton. With one out Core Jackson walked and Juan Matheus singled. Kaeden Kent drove a single to left to score Jackson, and Matheus came home when right fielder John Spikerman's throw sailed out of play to give Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead.

Jersey Shore struck for two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Trent Farquhar and an error by Kent on a ball hit by Raylin Heredia which allowed Farquhar to score from second.

Camden Troyer put the Renegades back in front 3-2 in the top of the fourth with an RBI infield single to plate Engelth Urena.

Hudson Valley tacked on insurance runs in the seventh on a Jackson RBI single, and in the eighth on a solo home run by Josh Moylan to extend the lead to 5-2.

Chris Kean delivered 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Tony Rossi closed out the game with a six-inning save, his team-leading eighth of the season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series at ShoreTown Ballpark with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 1.88) takes the mound for the Renegades in the opener against RHP Sam Highfill (1-0, 3.86) for the BlueClaws. LHP Kyle Carr (6-6, 2.19) climbs the hill for Hudson Valley in the nightcap against RHP Brandon Beckel (3-2, 3.25) for Jersey Shore.

Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 4:45 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. For station listings and to listen live, head to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

70-42, 32-16







