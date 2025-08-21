Asheville and Rome Suspended Due to Rain
Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Tonight's game (8/20) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been suspended due to rain in the 3rd inning. We will resume tonight's game starting at 5:05 p.m. ET tomorrow (8/21). After completing that game, we will play a second game which will be seven innings. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets for 8/20 can be exchanged for any future game this season.
Saturday will now be a single-admission doubleheader. With two seven-inning games, the first game is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and gates will open at 4:00 p.m. ET. Jerseys for the giveaway will be distributed starting at 4:00.
--_000_DS7P223MB05284F13C9FC4694E58A42EFD832ADS7P223MB0528NAMP_--
--_005_DS7P223MB05284F13C9FC4694E58A42EFD832ADS7P223MB0528NAMP_ Content-Type: image/png; name="image.png" Content-Description: image.png Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image.png"; size5478; creation-date="Thu, 21 Aug 2025 00:08:57 GMT"; modification-date="Thu, 21 Aug 2025 00:08:57 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: SuQmCC
--_005_DS7P223MB05284F13C9FC4694E58A42EFD832ADS7P223MB0528NAMP_--
------ Attachment: J53kVZFgKr.pdf ------
Suspended game
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Asheville and Rome suspended due to rain ASHEVILLE, NC - Tonight's game (8/20) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been suspended due to rain in the 3rd inning. We will resume tonight's game starting at 5:05 p.m. ET tomorrow (8/21). After completing that game, we will play a second game which will be seven innings. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets for 8/20 can be exchanged for any future game this season.
Saturday will now be a single-admission doubleheader. With two seven-inning games, the first game is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and gates will open at 4:00 p.m. ET. Jerseys for the giveaway will be distributed starting at 4:00.
South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Asheville and Rome Suspended Due to Rain - Asheville Tourists
- Cyclones Announce 2026 Schedule - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Wednesday's BlueClaws Game Postponed; Double-Header on Thursday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Postponed - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Renegades Release 2026 Season Schedule - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Greenville Drive Playoff Tickets On-Sale August 20th - Greenville Drive
- Miller Debuts, Guerra Clutches up in Rome's Sixth-Straight Win - Rome Emperors
- Cyclones Claim Series Opener from IronBirds, 5-4 - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.