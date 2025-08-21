Asheville and Rome Suspended Due to Rain

Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Tonight's game (8/20) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been suspended due to rain in the 3rd inning. We will resume tonight's game starting at 5:05 p.m. ET tomorrow (8/21). After completing that game, we will play a second game which will be seven innings. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets for 8/20 can be exchanged for any future game this season.

Saturday will now be a single-admission doubleheader. With two seven-inning games, the first game is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and gates will open at 4:00 p.m. ET. Jerseys for the giveaway will be distributed starting at 4:00.

--_000_DS7P223MB05284F13C9FC4694E58A42EFD832ADS7P223MB0528NAMP_--

--_005_DS7P223MB05284F13C9FC4694E58A42EFD832ADS7P223MB0528NAMP_ Content-Type: image/png; name="image.png" Content-Description: image.png Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image.png"; size5478; creation-date="Thu, 21 Aug 2025 00:08:57 GMT"; modification-date="Thu, 21 Aug 2025 00:08:57 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: SuQmCC

--_005_DS7P223MB05284F13C9FC4694E58A42EFD832ADS7P223MB0528NAMP_--

------ Attachment: J53kVZFgKr.pdf ------

Suspended game

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Asheville and Rome suspended due to rain ASHEVILLE, NC - Tonight's game (8/20) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been suspended due to rain in the 3rd inning. We will resume tonight's game starting at 5:05 p.m. ET tomorrow (8/21). After completing that game, we will play a second game which will be seven innings. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets for 8/20 can be exchanged for any future game this season.

Saturday will now be a single-admission doubleheader. With two seven-inning games, the first game is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and gates will open at 4:00 p.m. ET. Jerseys for the giveaway will be distributed starting at 4:00.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.