Edwards Fans Nine, Hot Rods Snap Six-Game Skid in 4-3 Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Garrett Edwards tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (59-55, 25-25) to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (80-35, 35-15) on Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greensboro began the scoring in the fourth off Edwards. Sammy Stafura reached on an error, advanced to third on a single from Keiner Delgado and scored on a throwing error from Aidan Smith, giving the Grasshoppers a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods rallied to take the lead with two runs in the seventh off reliever Jaycob Deese. Angel Mateo reached on a leadoff single, moved to third on a Blake Robertson single and scored on a single from Bryan Broecker, knotting the game at 1-1. Hunter Haas drove in Robertson on a sacrifice fly, pushing Bowling Green ahead, 2-1.

The Grasshoppers tied the contest in the eighth off reliever Alexander Alberto. Lonnie White Jr. led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch, leveling the score at 2-2.

The Hot Rods answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Inmer Lobo. Aidan Smith reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a Mac Horvath single and reached third on a wild pitch. Raudelis Martinez singled home Smith and Horvath scored on a passed ball, allowing Bowling Green to take a 4-2 lead.

Greensboro countered with one run in the ninth off Alberto. Stafura smacked a leadoff double and scored on a double from Michael Callan Moss, cutting Bowling Green's advantage to 4-3. Later in the inning, the visitors loaded the bases but failed to score, resulting in a 4-3 Hot Rods victory.

Alberto (2-2) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits while punching out three across 1.1 innings. Lobo (0-1) received the loss, allowing two runs on three hits over 1.0 frame. Drew Dowd (4) earned the save, recording the final two outs of the contest.

Bowling Green faces Greensboro for the third of a six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods RHP Marcus Johnson (5-10, 4.76) will square off against Grasshoppers RHP Carlson Reed (1-2, 4.66).

