Renegades Release 2026 Season Schedule

Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their 2026 Regular Season schedule, featuring 132 games set to begin on Friday, April 3. The 2026 season marks the 32nd season of Renegades baseball, and the sixth for the club as a New York Yankees affiliate playing as a member of the South Atlantic League.

The full schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games against eight opponents. The 2026 schedule includes one new opponent for the Renegades, and the first-ever trip to Heritage Financial Park for another SAL foe. As previously announced by the respective clubs, the Frederick Keys will enter the SAL in 2026 as the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, replacing the Aberdeen IronBirds, who depart for the MLB Draft League. The North Division will be comprised of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Frederick Keys, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Renegades.

The season begins on Friday, April 3 as the Renegades begin with a three-game road trip to Coney Island to play the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park. The 2026 Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 7, as the Renegades play host to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The season is slated for 96 games against North Division opponents and 36 games against the South Division.

For the first time since joining the circuit, the Renegades will not play every North Division team in 2026, with Brooklyn (New York-NL), Frederick (Baltimore), Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) and Wilmington (Washington) all on the schedule, but the Greensboro (Pittsburgh) not scheduled to play any games against the Renegades.

From the South Division, Winston-Salem (Chicago-AL) makes its first-ever trip to Heritage Financial Park, while Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) comes to the Hudson Valley for the first time since 2024, and Rome (Atlanta) takes a trip to the Hudson Valley for the fifth straight season. The Renegades are scheduled for road series with Bowling Green, Greenville (Boston) and Rome.

Important Dates

Opening Day - April 3 at Brooklyn Cyclones

Home Opener - April 7 vs Wilmington Blue Rocks

Independence Week (USA 250th Birthday Celebration) - June 30 - July 5 vs Wilmington Blue Rocks

Mother's Day - May 10 vs Winston-Salem

July 13-16 - All-Star Break

Final Regular Season Home Game - Aug. 30 vs Brooklyn Cyclones

Games By Opponent

North Division

Brooklyn Cyclones - New York Mets

Home: April 21-26, Aug. 25-30

Away: April 3-5, May 19-24, July 17-19

Frederick Keys - Baltimore Orioles

Home: May 12-17

Away: April 14-19, June 2-7

Jersey Shore BlueClaws - Philadelphia Phillies

Home: June 9-14, July 28-Aug. 2

Away: April 28-May 3, Aug. 18-23

Wilmington Blue Rocks - Washington Nationals

Home: April 7-12, June 30-July 5, Aug. 11-16

Away: July 21-26, Sept. 1-6

South Division

Bowling Green Hot Rods - Tampa Bay Rays

Home: May 26-31

Away: June 23-28

Greenville Drive - Boston Red Sox

Away: Aug. 4-9

Rome Emperors - Atlanta Braves

Home: July 7-12

Away: June 16-21

Winston-Salem Dash - Chicago White Sox

Home: May 5-10

The complete 2026 schedule can be found. Summit Club Memberships for the 2026 season are on-sale now with Full Season, Half Season and Partial Season Memberships available. You can find out more information or by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at 854-808-0094. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.







