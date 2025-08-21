Cyclones Announce 2026 Schedule

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Brooklyn Cyclones announced their 2026 South Atlantic League schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The Cyclones will open the 132-game schedule on Friday, April 3, opening a three-game series with the Hudson Valley Renegades at Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After opening the season with a three-game set against the Renegades, Brooklyn will play its first full six-game series on the road against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws from April 7-12. The Cyclones will then return home for their first full six-game homestand of the campaign against the Greensboro Grasshoppers from April 14-19. The series will mark Greensboro's first trip to Coney Island since July of 2023 and its first full week-long series at Maimonides Park since July 12-17, 2022.

Brooklyn will welcome the newest member of the South Atlantic League, the Frederick Keys, for a six-game series from April 28-May 3. Frederick will replace the Aberdeen IronBirds as the Baltimore Orioles' High-A affiliate, while Aberdeen will replace the Keys as an MLB Draft League squad. The Cyclones will host Frederick in 18 of 26 meetings during the 2026 campaign.

The 'Clones will then hit the road for the first of two two-week road trips in 2026 from May 5-17. Brooklyn will visit the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Rome Emperors for the first time since a two-week road swing in May of 2024.

Brooklyn will then come back to Maimonides Park for a two-week homestand of its own. The Cyclones will host the Renegades (May 19-24), leading into Memorial Day weekend, and then welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks to town (May 26-31) for the first time in the season.

The Cyclones will host Jersey Shore (June 23-28) before visiting Frederick for the first time in franchise history when they play against the Keys during the week of Independence Day (June 30-July 5).

Wilmington will return to Coney Island (July 7-12) for the final week before the All-Star break (July 13-16). The Cyclones will continue the homestand after the four-day hiatus when the Renegades return to town for a three-game series (July 17-19).

Brooklyn is set to welcome cross-divisional foe, the Winston-Salem Dash, back to Coney Island once again for a six-game set from July 28-August 2.

There will be a plethora of road games for Brooklyn during the month of August, as the 'Clones will play just 8 of 26 games at Maimonides Park. The month will feature a two-week road trip to close out the road schedule, including a visit to the Asheville Tourists (August 18-23) before returning to New York to battle the Renegades (August 25-30).

Brooklyn will close out the 2026 regular season at home for the first time since 2024, when the Frederick Keys return for one final six-game set (September 1-6).

The Cyclones will play more games in 2026 against the BlueClaws than any other SAL squad. Brooklyn is set to play Jersey Shore a whopping 30 times, with 12 games at Maimonides Park and 18 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

For updates and more information regarding the 2026 season, including tickets, please stay tuned to brooklyncyclones.com and our social media channels.







