Greenville Drive Playoff Tickets On-Sale August 20th

Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - As the Greenville Drive's 20th Anniversary Season is drawing to a close, the team is charging toward the South Atlantic League playoffs with high hopes and plenty of star power. Fans will have their first opportunity to secure tickets for any playoff games at Fluor Field beginning Wednesday, August 20th.

With seven of the Boston Red Sox's Top 30 prospects currently on the roster, first-year manager Liam Carroll has the Drive in prime position to contend for their third South Atlantic League Championship in franchise history, having done so most recently in 2023, as well as in 2017.

Drive Team President, Jeff Brown, noted, "The team, led by a crop of future Red Sox stars, has been one of the hottest teams in Minor League Baseball during the season's second half. Capturing the 2025 South Atlantic League Championship would be the perfect conclusion to an incredible 20th Anniversary Season at Fluor Field."

Should the Drive clinch a playoff berth, potential home dates include:

South Atlantic League Divisional Round

Tuesday, September 9th - First pitch at 6:45 PM

Game 1 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (First Half Champion)

South Atlantic League Championship Round

Tuesday, September 16th - First pitch at 6:45 PM

Game 2 vs. Northern Division Champion

Wednesday, September 17th - First pitch at 6:45 PM

Game 3 (if necessary) vs. Northern Division Champion

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Drive, our fans, and the City of Greenville," said Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko. "With a talented roster and the stakes higher than ever, we're ready to bring playoff baseball back to Fluor Field."

With 17 games remaining, the South Atlantic League's Southern Division standings currently have the Drive tied for first place in the South Division. The Drive will look to break the tie with Hub City this week and retake sole possession of first place going into the final homestand of 2025 at Fluor Field.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now to ensure they're part of the electric atmosphere as the Drive pursue their 3rd South Atlantic League Championship in franchise history. Playoff tickets will be available at www.GreenvilleDrive.com and at the Fluor Field Box Office. In the event the Drive do not make the playoffs, tickets will be automatically rolled over to Opening Day 2026 at Fluor Field, scheduled for April 2, 2026.

As a reminder, all Drive Ticket Plan holders receive fully complimentary tickets to all Drive home playoff games. Fans that purchase a 2026 ticket plan now will be eligible for complimentary playoff tickets this year. Fans can secure their ticket plan today by calling a Drive ticket representative today at (864) 240-4500.

The final homestand of the Drive's 2026 regular season begins on Tuesday August 26th as the Drive begin a pivotal six-game series versus the Bowling Green Hot Rods.







