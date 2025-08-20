Cyclones Claim Series Opener from IronBirds, 5-4

ABERDEEN, Md. - After jumping out to a 5-0 lead through two and a half innings, Brooklyn ultimately needed some clutch pitching to secure a victory in the series opener. RHP Hoss Brewer induced a game-ending line-drive double play to force out the tying run at third, as the Cyclones captured the lid-lifter, 5-4, from the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday night at Ripken Stadium.

Brooklyn (21-28, 67-48) jumped on the board quickly, despite not recording a base hit in the opening frame. With one out, CF Eli Serrano III and DH Trace Willhoite worked back-to-back walks before a balk advanced the runners to second and third. A wild pitch and a ground out to second by C Ronald Hernandez brought both men home, providing the Cyclones with a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Brooklyn continued to increase the lead. LF Nick Roselli laced a one-out double down the right-field line before scooting to third on a wild pitch. Following a walk to 1B Corey Collins, 2B Diego Mosquera smashed a run-scoring single to right to push the advantage to three. SS Marco Vargas followed with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Collins, and making it a 4-0 Cyclones edge.

An inning later, the 'Clones once more scored without recording a hit. Willhoite was plunked with a pitch to start the inning before taking second on a wild pitch. 3B Colin Houck crushed a ball to deep left-center field that stayed in the ballpark with one out in the frame. However, the left fielder could not reel it in, and the ball bounced on the warning track for an error, putting runners at second and third. RF-1B Yohairo Cuevas drove in Willhoite with an RBI groundout to first, placing Brooklyn in front, 5-0.

In the bottom of the third, Aberdeen (22-26, 46-67) started their comeback effort. LF Nate George worked a two-out walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw before coming home on a single to left by 2B Griff O'Ferrall, pulling the IronBirds within four, 5-1.

The 'Birds yanked themselves a little bit closer in the sixth. With one out, Aberdeen loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single by 1B Victor Figueroa. After a strikeout, C Ryan Stafford coaxed a two-out walk to force in a run to trim the deficit to 5-2. Following a pitching change, a wild pitch allowed another run to cross, slicing Brooklyn's lead to two, 5-3.

It was another two-out rally that enabled the IronBirds to cut the deficit to one in the seventh. With the bases empty, DH Thomas Sosa pounded a 3-2 pitch into Aberdeen's right-field bullpen for a solo home run. The 20-year-old's sixth blast with the IronBirds made it a one-run game, 5-4.

However, that was as close as Aberdeen would get the rest of the night. LHP Gregori Louis worked around a two-out walk in the seventh to strand the tying run on base, and LHP Ryan Ammons pitched a scoreless eighth, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs aboard with back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

O'Ferrall started the bottom of the ninth with a single for the IronBirds before stealing second base and advancing to third on a deep fly out to right center by Sosa. Brewer buckled down with the infield in and induced a line drive to short by 3B Anderson De Los Santos. Vargas snatched the ball while on his knees and threw to third to force out O'Ferrall for a game-ending double play, sealing Brooklyn's 5-4 win and Brewer's second save with the Cyclones.

RHP Dakota Hawkins took a no-decision for Brooklyn in his second spot start in four games. The 25-year-old did not allow a run on one hit in 2.0 innings, walking one, and striking out two.

RHP Eduardo Herrera (1-1) earned the win in relief. The 25-year-old was charged with an unearned run on one hit in 2.0 innings of relief, his first appearance with the Cyclones since returning from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day. Brewer recorded the final three outs in the ninth for his second save with Brooklyn and eighth overall for the season.

Aberdeen's RHP Wellington Aracena (0-1) suffered the loss in his third High-A start. The 20-year-old, who started the season at Single-A St. Lucie in the New York Mets organization before being dealt to the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, was charged with five runs (four earned) on two hits in 4.0 innings, issuing four walks, and striking out three.

The Cyclones will try to extend their winning streak to four in game two of the series on Wednesday night. LHP Franklin Gómez (0-2, 2.03) is expected to make his fourth start with Brooklyn. The IronBirds are projected to counter with the Orioles' No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, LHP Boston Bateman (NR), who will be making his team and High-A debut. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







