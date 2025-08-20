Renegades Game Postponed

Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The games will be made up as part of two separate doubleheaders later in the week comprised of two seven inning games.

The first game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night beginning at 5:05 p.m. The second will be made up at a point to be determined.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series at ShoreTown Ballpark with a doubleheader on Thursday night. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 1.88) takes the mound for the Renegades in the opener while LHP Kyle Carr (6-6, 2.19) is slated to climb the hill for Hudson Valley in the nightcap.

Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 4:45 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. For station listings and to listen live, head to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

70-42, 32-16







