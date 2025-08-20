Wednesday's BlueClaws Game Postponed; Double-Header on Thursday
Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Wednesday's double-header between the BlueClaws and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed. The teams will play a double-header on Thursday, August 21st beginning at 5:05 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a reserve seat to any remaining BlueClaws home game this season. Exchanges can be made in-person at the Lester Glenn Auto Group BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.
The BlueClaws have fireworks scheduled for both Thursday and Friday nights. Key Upcoming Games
Thursday, August 21st - Bennys/Locals Night (Post-Game Fireworks)
Friday, August 22nd - Post-Game Fireworks/Scout Night
Saturday, August 23rd - Grateful Dead Night with Splintered Sunlight live in the Sand Bar
