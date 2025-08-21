Sour Seventh Sinks Cyclones in 7-6 Defeat to IronBirds

Published on August 20, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, Md. - 1B Trace Willhoite clubbed a long home run, and LHP Franklin Gómez struck out seven over a season-high-tying 5.0 innings of two-run ball. However, the Aberdeen IronBirds scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally and defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 7-6, on Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

The Cyclones (21-29, 67-49) carried a 6-3 advantage into the bottom of the seventh, but the IronBirds (23-26, 47-67) managed to load the bases with two out courtesy of three walks.

On a 3-2 pitch, 2B Griff O'Ferrall worked Aberdeen's fourth walk of the inning to force in a run, trimming the deficit to two, 6-4.

After a pitching change, LF Thomas Sosa delivered the game's decisive blow. The 20-year-old hammered the first pitch he saw into the deep right-center field for a three-run triple to put Aberdeen on top for the first time since the third inning, 7-6.

RHP Zane Barnhart entered in relief for the 'Birds in the top of the eighth and closed out the contest. The Towson, Md., born right-hander retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings to secure his fourth save and Aberdeen's 7-6 win.

After a scoreless game through two, both teams exchanged the lead in the third inning. LF Troy Schreffler Jr. worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a C Vincent Perozo single before a groundout advanced the runners to second and third.

With two out, CF Eli Serrano III smashed a sharp grounder back to the pitcher that deflected off his throwing hand. The ball caromed to second, but the throw to first was late. Serrano reached safely on the single, putting Brooklyn in front, 1-0.

Aberdeen took their first lead in the bottom of the frame thanks to a pair of errors. SS Alfredo Velásquez and RF Vance Honeycutt started the attack with consecutive singles, the latter of which was on a bunt, while a throwing error put men at second and third with nobody out.

CF Nate George subsequently hit a fly ball to shallow center field, but the ball was dropped. Velásquez scored to tie the game, while Honeycutt went to third with the go-ahead run. O'Ferrall followed with a double-play grounder to short, enabling the go-ahead run to cross to give Aberdeen a 2-1 advantage.

The IronBirds' lead did not last. On the third pitch of the fourth inning, Willhoite demolished a ball beyond Brooklyn's visiting clubhouse in left field for a game-tying solo home run. The Georgetown, Ky. native's second home run as a Cyclone - and 16th of the year - left the bat at 114 mph and knotted the score at two.

Brooklyn remained on the offensive. DH Ronald Hernandez roped a one-out double, while RF Yohairo Cuevas walked, and Schreffler Jr. singled to load the bases. Perozo hit a will-stung ground ball to first, but Aberdeen's only play was at the bag, allowing Hernandez to score with the go-ahead run.

Two pitches later, 2B Diego Mosquera cracked a groundball through into right field for a base hit. Cuevas scored easily, while Schreffler Jr. swam around the tag of Aberdeen's catcher to score. The 21-year-old picked up a two-run single and advanced to second on the throw home, putting the Cyclones ahead 5-2.

In the sixth, Brooklyn mustered a two-out rally for their final run of the night. Mosquera sliced a ground-rule double down the right field line and scored on SS Marco Vargas' single to left, granting the 'Clones a 6-2 advantage at the time.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Wednesday. Gómez punched out seven over 5.0 innings for Brooklyn, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, walking only one. LHP Boston Bateman yielded five runs on six hits in 3.2 innings in his Aberdeen and High-A debut. The 19-year-old walked two and struck out five.

RHP Christian Herberholz (4-4) collected his fourth win in relief for the IronBirds, tossing a scoreless seventh inning, walking one, and striking out two. Barnhart registered the final six outs for his fourth save.

Brooklyn's RHP Cristofer Gómez (0-2) was charged with his second loss out of the bullpen. The Monte Cristí, D.R. native was charged with three runs without allowing a hit in a third of an inning. Gómez walked three and struck out one.

The Cyclones will try to return to the column and earn their seventh win in ten games on Thursday night. RHP Noah Hall (5-4, 2.20) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. The IronBirds are projected to counter with RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-1, 10.29). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







