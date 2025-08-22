IronBirds Inch Past Cyclones, 6-3

ABERDEEN, Md. - CF Eli Serrano III collected a pair of hits, two steals, and drove in a run, but the Aberdeen IronBirds inched past the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-3, on Thursday night from Ripken Stadium.

Scoreless through two and a half innings, Aberdeen (24-26, 48-67) broke with the game's first runs in the bottom of the third. 2B Edwin Amparo started the inning by hammering the second pitch of the frame for a double to center. DH Nate George followed with a double of his own, sliced down the right-field line, to score the man from second and put the IronBirds in front 1-0.

After a walk, George was caught stealing third base. However, consecutive free passes to SS Griff O'Ferrall and RF Thomas Sosa loaded the bases. 3B Anderson De Los Santos then provided a sacrifice fly to left to extend Aberdeen's lead to 2-0.

LF Elis Cuevas rifled the very next pitch down the line in right for the 'Birds third two-base hit of the inning. O'Ferrall scored, and Sosa ended up at third on the double, stretching the cushion to three.

RHP Yeiber Cartaya (1-1) kept Brooklyn's bats at bay through the first five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six without issuing a walk.

The Cyclones' (21-30, 67-50) offense stirred from their slumber after he departed in the top of the sixth. 2B Marco Vargas laced a one-out single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before scoring on a Serrano knock to pull Brooklyn within two, 3-1.

With DH Boston Baro at the plate, Serrano broke for second base. The Fuquay-Varina, N.C. native slid in safely, but the ball caromed into center field. Serrano rose to his feet and scampered towards third, but the throw there deflected off the third baseman and into the Cyclones' third-base dugout. This enabled Serrano to get up and score on the play's second error, making it a one-run contest, 3-2. C Ronald Hernandez added a two-out triple, but was stranded aboard.

Aberdeen scratched one of those two runs back in the bottom of the inning and added two more to pull away in the seventh.

Cuevas collected a one-out free pass in the sixth and swiped second before scooting to third on a wild pitch. 1B Victor Figueroa then hit a ground ball to first, but the throw to the plate was dropped, allowing the 20-year-old to score, pushing the IronBirds' lead back to two, 4-2.

In the seventh, George and CF Vance Honeycutt received consecutive walks to start the inning, but a fly out and a ground out to second only advanced them to second and third with two away.

However, on a 1-2 pitch, De Los Santos clubbed a fly ball into deep left-center field that sailed over both outfielders' heads. The 21-year-old motored to third with a two-run triple, extending the Aberdeen advantage up to four, 6-2.

The Cyclones were able to scratch across a run in the ninth, but could pull no closer. SS Colin Houck smashed a one-out double to left and scored on a knock to right by LF Yohairo Cuevas.

The Bronx native was able to advance to third, but RHP Michael Caldon stranded him there to seal Aberdeen's 6-3 victory, as well as a four-inning save.

Cartaya (1-1) earned his first High-A victory on Thursday with 5.0 innings of shutout ball. Caldon was charged with three runs on five hits in 4.0 frames, striking out three without issuing a walk, earning the first save of his High-A career.

Hall (5-5) was taxed with his fifth loss of the season for Brooklyn. The Charlotte, N.C. native permitted three runs on five hits in 4.0 innings, walking four, and striking out one.

The Cyclones will try and even up the series in game four of the set on Friday night. RHP Joel Díaz (4-3, 4.00) is projected to make the start for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is scheduled to counter with LHP Juan Rojas (3-7, 4.15). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







