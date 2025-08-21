Renegades Game Notes

Published on August 21, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (70-42, 32-16) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (52-59, 27-21)

Game 1: RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 1.88 ERA) vs. RHP Sam Highfill (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Game 2: LHP Kyle Carr (6-6, 2.19 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Beckel (3-2, 3.25 ERA)

| Games 113 & 114 | Away Games 54 & 55 | Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: First Day of School & Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

'GADES ARE HOT: With a 5-2 win on Tuesday, the Renegades are 28-11 (.718)since July 1, sitting at 70-42 overall this season. They threw two one-hitters against Aberdeen last week, and threw four shutouts in 12 games at home. Hudson Valley has gone 21-6 at home during this stretch. The Renegades have secured six straight six-game series victories, including two series wins over Brooklyn and series victories over Aberdeen, Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

STRETCH RUN: Following a 5-2 victory over Jersey Shore on Tuesday, Hudson Valley is 32-16 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are now 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 18 games remaining. With 20 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won 12, split five, and lost three.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 58 times this season in 112 games. This means that they have done so in 52% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 52-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 74% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ORG STAR: Over his last 28 games, Dillon Lewis has gone 33-for-103 (.320) with 8 2Bs, 3B, 6 HRs, 30 RBIs, and a .997 OPS. Lewis was 3-for-5 on Thursday with 2 2B, a HR, and 5 RBIs. The long ball was Lewis' 11th High-A home run. Lewis now has 20 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is now third in home runs. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

REBEL MASTERY: Xavier Rivas had an historic performance on Friday night, striking out 12 across seven one-run innings. The left-hander retired the last 12 batters he faced, punching out six of the last nine. His 12 strikeouts fell one shy of matching the franchise record, and tied the Renegades high this season set previously by Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz in April. It was also the most strikeouts by a left-hander in franchise history.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .204 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .665. On Tuesday, Moylan was 1-for-3 with a home run and hit by pitch. He has reached base safely in 39 of his last 43 games. Moylan now has 45 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .264/.357/.424 with 22 RBIs and an .781 OPS.

MASHIN' MATHEUS: On Wednesday, Juan Matheus handed the Renegades their fifth walk-off victory of the season, hitting a walk-off single in the 10th to break a scoreless tie. Matheus is off to a hot start in High-A, going 12-for-45 (.275) with 5 2Bs, a HR, and 5 RBIs in 11 games.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY: On Saturday, the Renegades were no-hit for just the second time in franchise history by the Aberdeen IronBirds. Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the milestone. It is the first time in over 19 years that an opposing team has thrown a no-no against Hudson Valley. The last no-hitter thrown against the Renegades came against the Lowell Spinners on August 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German combined for the feat.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.68) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.49 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Thursday, Kyle Carr tossed another gem, allowing just one run on three hits across six innings. It was the ninth time this year that Carr has thrown six-or-more innings, and it also was his eighth quality start. Since June 3, Carr's 1.16 ERA in 70 innings is fourth-best in MiLB. Last Wednesday, the lefty was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr had a 0.37 ERA, allowing just one run across 24.1 innings. His season ERA mark of 2.19 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

ROSTER OVERHAUL: The Renegades welcomed 11 new position players in the span of three days in August. On Thursday, seven newcomers arrived in Hudson Valley. This includes a series of reinforcements from Single-A Tampa. including 2024 8th round pick Tyler Wilson and 10th round selection Joe Delossantos. Infielder Juan Matheus and catcher Engelth Urena were also called up from the Tarpons, along with 2024 Renegade Owen Cobb.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins their two-week road trip with a seven-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this week, High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The series marks the final time the Renegades will face the BlueClaws this season. Entering Wednesday's doubleheader, the 'Gades have a 9-7 record against the Claws in 2025. The Renegades' last loss in a series came in Lakewood immediately after the All-Star Break. The two squads have already seen two games canceled against one another this season.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.01 ERA in 318.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks fourth in MiLB in ERA (1.16). Through 112 games, Hudson Valley starters have 624 punchouts in 568.1 innings, good for a 9.8 K/9 clip. Those 624 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 228 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 236-146 this season. They are outscoring opponents 74-34 in the seventh inning and 64-45 in the sixth inning.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win over Aberdeen on Thursday. Through their first 108 games, the Renegades have 27 games of 10 or more hits and 18 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 18 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections two weeks ago, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside 5th round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 30 home runs in 39 games. That mark is the second-most in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Greensboro's 32 long balls.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.0 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .229 as a team with a .671 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or fewer in 47 contests this season, and are 18-29.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With a Dillon Lewis grand slam in the sixth inning on August 3 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit six grand slams this year in 99 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.71 ERA through 112 games, the best mark in High-A and the best in MiLB. The Renegades are now just in front of Pensacola (AA, MIA), who has a 2.73 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .182 opposing average, while striking out 473 batters in 405 innings. On Wednesday, four relievers combined for 8.2 shutout innings while allowing just one hit. Ocean Gabonia, Sebastian Keane, Geoff Gilbert, and Hueston Morrill punched out 12 batters, with all four recording multiple strikeouts.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.