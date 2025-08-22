Renegades Ride Masterful Pitching to Doubleheader Sweep

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades swept the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a doubleheader on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark, winning game one 4-1 and taking the second game 2-0.

The Renegades took the lead three batters into the game in the opener, with Dillon Lewis drawing a walk, Core Jackson hitting a single, and Juan Matheus bringing in Lewis with an RBI single. Kaeden Kent brought in Jackson with a fielder's choice groundout to put the 'Gades in front 2-0.

The BlueClaws got a run in the bottom of the first against Bryce Cunningham. Devin Saltiban led off with a single and came home to score two batters later when a live ball was accidentally thrown out of play after a fly out by Kehden Hettinger. That was the only hit Jersey Shore would have until the seventh inning.

Tyler Wilson doubled and scored on a Connor McGinnis single in the second, and Lewis drove in Josh Moylan with an RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-1.

After Cunningham threw 2.2 innings in his second start off the injured list, Sebastian Keane fired 2.1 perfect innings, striking out a season-high five batters. Ocean Gabonia and Bryce Warrecker finished off the game with scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh. Keane (7-0) picked up the win, his 13th career win as a Renegade, making him the franchise's all-time leader in wins.

In the nightcap Kyle Carr was masterful, throwing 6.1 shutout innings while striking out seven and picking up the win. He allowed five hits and two walks, and had to work through a few jams, but ultimately escaped, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth and runners on second and third in the fifth.

Carr (7-6) turned in his ninth quality start of the year and completed at least 6.0 innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts while lowering his ERA to a South Atlantic League-leading 2.06.

The game was tied 0-0 until the top of the seventh, when the Renegades rallied against Cristhian Tortosa to take the lead. Matheus and Moylan singled with one out and advanced to second and third after a Camden Troyer fly out. Luis Durango followed with a two-run single to plate both runners put the 'Gades in front. Durango had only one RBI in 28 games before the season.

After Carr recorded the first out in the seventh, Matt Keating came in and struck out the final two batters of the game to clinch the doubleheader sweep and earn the save.

The sweep, along with a loss on Thursday by the Greensboro Grasshoppers have moved the Renegades to within 0.5 games of first place with 16 games remaining in the regular season. The team did not allow an earned run in the doubleheader, lowering the team's cumulative ERA to 2.64 on the season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series at ShoreTown Ballpark on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. LHP Xavier Rivas (1-0, 0.71) takes the ball for Hudson Valley against LHP Mavis Graves (5-7, 4.50) for Jersey Shore. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. For station listings and to listen live, head to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

