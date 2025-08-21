Blue Rocks Announce Free Night at Frawley Stadium Will be September 2nd

Published on August 21, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Wilmington, DE - Earlier this year, the Wilmington Blue Rocks announced that one of its beloved mascots, "Mr. Celery," was voted the best minor league mascot in the eastern United States and the second-best mascot in all of Minor League Baseball by USA Today and 10Best.com. The team pledged to celebrate that win by inviting people throughout the greater Wilmington region to come feel the energy, spirit, and joy Mr. Celery brings to Blue Rocks fans by enjoying a Blue Rocks game for free. Today, the team announced that free night will take place at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium on September 2nd as JP Morgan Chase presents "Pack the Park" night when the Blue Rocks take on the Aberdeen Ironbirds at 6:35 pm.

In addition to that free game, on that same morning, representatives from the Blue Rocks and JP Morgan Chase will gather at the ballpark to pack and prepare 250 backpacks for local school children of the West Park Place Elementary School, a Title One school in the Christina School District located in Newark, DE. The children and their families also received tickets to the September 2nd game, courtesy of Chase, where they will pick up their new backpack - loaded with all of the supplies they need for the school year.

"We are so proud of Mr. Celery and all the joy they bring to the ballpark, along with the cherished memories they create for our fans," said Blue Rocks' owner Dave Heller. "For Mr. Celery to be voted the best mascot in the entire eastern U.S. is an honor worth celebrating, and I can't think of anyone better to celebrate with than our fans throughout the greater Wilmington region. I want to give a special thanks to our friends at JP Morgan Chase. Tuesday, September 2nd will be a huge Celeryfest and I hope all of the Celery Stalkers and Blue Rocks fans across the region will join us as we open the gates for free to the entire community."

Known for his dance moves when celebrating each run the Blue Rocks score, Mr. Celery otherwise remains a man of mystery. The only opportunity fans have to catch a glimpse of him is to see him dance after the Blue Rocks score a run during a home game at Frawley Stadium!

"Part of Mr. Celery's allure is that he's only seen after a Blue Rocks run scores," said Blue Rocks general manager Liz Welch. "He's never on the concourse and he doesn't do public appearances, so it's all very mysterious. You just never know what that guy is up while he's waiting in the tunnel for his next chance to celebrate!"

In addition to attending the free game, Blue Rocks fans who visit the JP Morgan Chase Quarry Team Store on the Frawley Stadium concourse will have plenty of green merchandise and novelty items to choose, giving everyone an opportunity to take home a Mr. Celery souvenir.

Fans may redeem their complimentary free tickets, courtesy of JP Morgan Chase, in advance either online, in-person at the Frawley Stadium Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at 302.888.2583. Tickets may also be redeemed day of game on Tuesday, September 2nd at Frawley Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.