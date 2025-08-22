Drive Blanked by Hub City 3-0, Drop into Tie Atop Second Half Standings

Published on August 21, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Spartanburg, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (59-58) were held to just one hit on Thursday night as the Hub City Spartanburgers (57-59) claimed a 3-0 victory in game three of the six-game set at Fifth Third Park. With the loss, the Drive now find themselves in a three-way tie atop the South Division Second Half standings with Hub City and Bowling Green.

The night started as a classic pitchers' duel. Greenville's starter Blake Aita delivered six shutout innings, scattering just two hits while striking out four. Aita worked around a pair of walks in the first inning and stayed sharp through six, keeping Spartanburg off balance with a mix of fastballs and off-speed offerings.

On the other side, Hub City's Caden Scarborough was just as dominant, striking out nine over five innings of one-hit ball. That lone Drive hit came in the third when Justin Riemer dropped a single into left and reached second on an error, but Greenville stranded him as Scarborough quickly regained control.

The stalemate finally broke in the bottom of the seventh. With reliever Manuel Medina taking over for Aita, Spartanburg third baseman Gleider Figuereo launched the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall for his 18th home run of the year, giving the Spartanburgers a 1-0 lead.

Hub City padded its advantage in the eighth. After Medina issued back-to-back walks, John Taylor punched an RBI single to right to score Casey Cook. Figuereo followed with his second run-scoring hit of the night, lining a single to center to plate Malcolm Moore and push the lead to 3-0.

The Drive offense never found its rhythm against the Spartanburg bullpen. Brooks Fowler (W, 1-0) tossed three hitless frames in relief of Scarborough, while Victor Simeon (S, 2) struck out the side in the ninth to lock down the save.

Greenville's best chance came in the third inning when Riemer reached second with one out and Franklin Arias was hit by a pitch, but Scarborough fanned Nelly Taylor to escape. From there, the Drive managed only three more baserunners the rest of the night - two walks from Mason White and another from Riemer.

In total, Greenville finished 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base. The lineup combined for 13 strikeouts, with Taylor and Antonio Anderson each fanning three times.

Medina (L, 2-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 1.2 innings. Jonathan Brand entered in the eighth to record the final out.

For Spartanburg, Figuereo drove in two runs on his homer and eighth-inning single, while Taylor added an RBI knock as part of a two-hit night.

The loss drops Greenville into a first-place deadlock with Hub City and Bowling Green in the South Division's second-half playoff chase, setting the stage for a crucial final three games of the series.

The Drive will look to bounce back Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.