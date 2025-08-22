Bowling Green Uses Strong Pitching, Early Offense in 4-1 Win

Published on August 21, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Marcus Johnson shined over 6.0 frames as the Bowling Green Bootleggers (60-55, 26-25) grabbed the series lead with a 4-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (80-36, 35-16) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green kicked off the scoring with two runs in the first off Greensboro starter Carlson Reed. Émilien Pitre reached on a leadoff walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a single from Mac Horvath. Pitre scored on a Raudelis Martinez sacrifice fly and Horvath followed on a wild pitch, extending the Bootleggers lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green added one run off Reed in the fourth. Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a double from Bryan Broecker, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Bowling Green tacked on another run against Reed in the fifth. Aidan Smith reached on a fielder's choice and stole second and third. Horvath plated Smith on a sacrifice fly, pushing the advantage to 4-0.

Greensboro cut into the deficit with one run off starter Marcus Johnson in the sixth. Jesus Castillo led off the frame with a walk and moved to third on a Will Taylor double. Keiner Delgado drove in Castillo on a groundout, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Bowling Green bullpen shut down the Greensboro offense over the final three frames, leading to a 4-1 Bootleggers victory.

Johnson (6-10) earned the win, allowing one run over 6.0 innings while striking out five and walking two. Reed (1-3) took the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) over 5.0 frames while allowing five walks paired with five punchouts. Adam Boucher (4) nabbed the save, throwing 1.0 hitless inning.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play the fourth of a six-game set Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods send LHP Garrett Gainey (4-5 3.88) to the mound to face Grasshoppers RHP Khristian Curtis (6-4, 4.18).

