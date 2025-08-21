Asheville and Rome Postponed

Published on August 21, 2025

ASHEVILLE, NC - Today's double-header (8/21) has been postponed because of weather.

We will now play a single admission double-header tomorrow (Friday August 22). First Pitch for Game One will be at 4:35, Game Two will start 30 minutes after Game One, at approximately 6:30. Game One will start in the 3rd inning and be a 9 inning game. Game Two will be a 7-inning game. Gates will open at 4:00 and Fireworks will be after Game Two. One ticket gets you into both games.

Saturdays Game is no longer a double-header and will start at its originally scheduled time of 6:05, with gates at 4:30. Jerseys will also be passed out starting at 4:30.

Sundays Game will now be a single admission double-header, with two 7-inning games. Game One will start at 1:05, with Game Two starting 30 minutes after Game One. One ticket gets you into both games.

Your ticket from any rained out game this season can be exchanged for an equal value ticket for any remainder game during the 2025 season, based upon availability.







