Dash Surge Late, Beat Blue Rocks 5-3

Winston-Salem, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (47-68) snuck out a hard-fought win against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (50-66) by a 5-3 final. The two teams scored a combined four runs and four hits in the final six outs of action.

Amidst a two-on, two-out jam, with the go-ahead run at the plate, Phil Fox entered to try and seal the deal for the Dash, who were one out away from the win.

Four pitches later, Fox and Jackson Appel high-fived in front of the pitcher's mound to celebrate the 5-3 win and the right-hander's 9th save on the year.

Fox got Caleb Lomivita to strike out and shut the door on the Blue Rocks.

Action picked up late on Thursday.

Notted 2-2 in the eighth, the Dash offense looked to pull away, and timely hitting allowed them to do so.

A lead-off single from Ryan Burrowes set the tone. Sammy Zavala laid down a bunt single to follow, and Jeral Perez notched one of his own to load the bases.

With the bags full of Dash, Cole McConnell stepped in and delivered a sac fly as the Dash jumped in front 3-2.

A few pitches later, a bounced throw on a double steal allowed Zavala to score and moved Perez to second.

Kyle Lodise worked a walk to put runners at first and second for the Dash, who had a 4-2 cushion.

The damage came from Blue Rock's reliever Lucas Knowles (0-1), who went 1.2 innings and allowed four runs on four hits. The lefty took the blemish in the 5-3 loss. He was chased from the game after the walk to Lodise.

Anthony Argelles took the hill in the two-on, two-out jam, but could not get out without more damage by the Dash.

Jackson Appel deposited an RBI single into right field that scored Perez and made it 5-2. In total, the Dash scored three in the bottom of the eighth and turned the three-run lead over to Seth Keener.

In the ninth, Keener ran into trouble as he walked the leadoff batter of the frame. Elijah Nunez entered as a pinch runner and promptly swiped second, and advanced to third on a throwing error.

After a walk to Marcus Brown, a diving play in right field by TJ McCants went down as a sac fly to Wilmington's Armando Cruz and made it 5-3.

After the sac fly, Keener hunkered down and struck out the next batter, but walked Lawson to put a pair on.

Winston-Salem scored the final four runs of the game and escaped with the 5-3 win.

The Blue Rocks opened the scoring in the away half of the third. Armondo Cruz scored on a Caleb Lomavita sacrifice fly to give Wilmington an early 1-0 lead.

The Dash strung together an answer at the bottom of the frame. In the third, Zavala laced a two-out double to put himself in scoring position. After Perez worked a walk, Alec Makarewicz scorched a double to score Zavala and tie the game at 1-1.

After the teams traded zeros in the fourth, the Blue Rocks tacked on a run in the fifth on a Caleb Lomavita sacrifice fly.

The Dash looked for an answer and found it in the seventh. After Kyle Lodise singled to start the inning, he then swiped second with one out. Then, a groundout from TJ McCants moved Lodise to third.

With Miguel Santos in the box, Lodise scampered home on a past ball in-and-out of the Blue Rocks catcher Lomavita, and tied the game at 2-2.

The game started with Dash starter Gage Ziehl. The righty went 5.0 innings, gave up 5 hits and a pair of runs, as well as a strikeout and a walk. Across from him, the Blue Rocks starter, Eriq Swan, cruised through 6.0 innings and allowed just one run on three Dash hits.

Amidst the late scoring, Carson Jacobs earned the win after 1.0 inning of clean work in the eighth.

With the win, Winston-Salem has clinched at least a tie of the series with three wins. The Dash will play for a series win on Friday.







