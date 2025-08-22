BlueClaws Swept in Double-Header by Hudson Valley on Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley swept a double-header from Jersey Shore on Thursday, winning 4-1 and 2-0 and they have now taken the first three games of the series at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws fell to 27-23 in the second half while Hudson Valley improved to 34-16.

Game One

The Renegades took the opener 4-1.

Hudson Valley scored twice in the first inning on an RBI single from Juan Matheus and a groundout from Kaeden Kent. The BlueClaws got one back in the bottom of the first when Devin Saltiban scored on an error.

The Renegades added runs in both the second and fourth to push their lead to 4-1.

Hudson Valley starter Bryce Cunningham gave up one unearned run over 2.2 innings of work while reliever Sebastian Keane (7-0) retired all seven batters he faced to earn the win. Bryce Warrecker threw a scoreless seventh to pick up his fifth save of the year.

Tyler Wilson had two hits for the Renegades, while Saltiban and Kehden Hettiger had the two Jersey Shore hits, both doubles.

Sam Highfill (1-1) gave up four runs in six innings and took the loss.

Game Two

The Renegades topped Jersey Shore 2-0. Hudson Valley took the lead in the seventh on a two out, two run single by Luis Durango off Cristhian Tortosa.

Both starters were outstanding. Jersey Shore starter Brandon Beckel gave up one hit over five scoreless innings while Hudson Valley's Kyle Carr (7-6) went 6.1 innings before coming out of the game. Matt Keating got the last two outs for his second save.

For Beckel, his five innings were the longest outing of his career.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







