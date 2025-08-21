Greenville Bests Hub City After Delayed Start

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers and Drive were delayed over two-and-a-half hours Wednesday. When play began at 9:07 p.m. ET, only seven innings were scheduled due to MiLB rules. As fate would have it, Hub City and Greenville needed nine innings to reach a final, and the visitors took the contest 3-2 at Fifth Third Park.

Aidan Curry warmed up prior to a sudden thunder shower, then regrouped after the storm to dominate the Drive for five innings. Curry struck out a career-high nine batters, allowing just two hits and one run. Adrian Rodriguez and Jesus Gamez struck out the sides in respective innings afterwards. In total, the Spartanburgers racked up 18 strikeouts, the most for the staff in a nine-inning game this season.

Hub City's offense had plenty of early pressure on the Drive's southpaw starter, Devin Futrell. The 'Burgers couldn't plate a run in the first, stranding two singles on the corners, or in the second. The seal was finally broken in the third with three straight one-out singles; the finale, Rafe Perich's RBI knock, brought in Casey Cook, the game's first run.

Greenville drew level with its only two hits against Curry in the fifth. With two outs, Fraymi De Leon doubled to right, then Franklin Arias looped a broken-bat flare to left to bring De Leon home.

Tied at one apiece, both teams went silent against the opposing bullpens. Rodriguez blew past the Drive bats in the sixth with his fastball-slider combo, then Gamez fooled them in the seventh thanks to his three-pitch mix. With a chance for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh, Hub City went down one-two-three against Adam Smith (W, 6-3).

Gamez stayed in the game for the eighth with Justin Riemer serving as the automatic runner. After a popout to start the inning, Hub City elected to intentionally walk Arias. Nelly Taylor doubled in Riemer for Greenville's first lead of the game. Gamez fought back with a pair of strikeouts to hold the Drive to a lone run.

With John Taylor as Hub City's automatic runner and Smith still on the mound, Dylan Dreiling led off the bottom of the eighth with a game-tying double. The 'Burgers could not muster another hit, and Dreiling was left at second.

Antonio Anderson started the top of the ninth against Kai Wynyard (L, 0-1) with a run-scoring double. After a strikeout, two walks loaded the bases for the Drive. Victor Simeon rescued Hub City out of the bullpen with a pair of outs to leave the bases loaded. The Spartanburgers went down quietly in the bottom of the ninth against Danny Kirwin (S, 2).

With the series tied and Greenville in front in the standings by a game, the Drive and Spartanburgers face off for game three of the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City has yet to name a starter, but Greenville will send righty Blake Aita (3-4, 3.70 ERA) to the mound.







