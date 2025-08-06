Bullpen Skid Costs 'Burgers Again

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - For the second straight day, the Spartanburgers (21-17, 52-51) took an early 2-0 lead over the BlueClaws (21-16, 46-54) but could not hang on. On Wednesday afternoon, Jersey Shore hung six more runs on the Hub City bullpen in a 7-3 comeback win.

After scoreless first innings for both starters, Aidan Curry and Reese Dutton, the offenses warmed up in the second frame. John Taylor singled to start the inning and advanced to second on a two-out passed ball. Ben Hartl smacked his first High-A hit to score Taylor. Wady Mendez followed it up with another RBI single to double the lead.

Raylin Heredia reached scoring position in the bottom half on a walk and wild pitch. Diego Gonzalez snuck a single through the right side to score Heredia. Dutton turned it around on the mound for Jersey Shore. He only allowed one more hit and finished six innings with just two runs allowed in the second. Curry got Hub City into the fifth with a 2-1 lead.

Kai Wynyard took over for Curry with a scoreless fifth in his Hub City debut, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. Trent Farquhar led the inning off with a double and advanced to third on a single from Heredia. A walk loaded the bases before a double play brought in the tying run.

With one out in the seventh, Hub City loaded the bases against Erubiel Armenta on two walks and a hit. Cristhian Tortosa (W, 2-2) retired the next two batters but did allow a run to score on a Dylan Dreiling RBI groundout.

Mailon Felix (L, 1-3) hit each of the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh. Kehden Hettiger tied the game with a ground-rule double. A walk loaded the bases, and Farquhar cleared them with a double to make it a 6-3 BlueClaws lead.

Jersey Shore tacked on one more run of insurance against Jesus Gamez in the eight. Hub City failed to threaten while facing Titan Kennedy-Hayes and Andrew Baker in the final two innings.

The Spartanburgers search for their first win in the series against the BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Hub City turns to lefty Dalton Pence (1-2, 0.83) to get things started against Jersey Shore righty Alex McFarlane (2-8, 5.14 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.