Greensboro Grasshoppers to Honor the Life and Legacy of Officer Michael T. Horan on August 16

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - On Saturday, August 16th, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in partnership with Pest Management Systems, Inc., the Greensboro Police Department, and the family of Officer Michael T. Horan, will honor the life, service, and sacrifice of Officer Horan during our home game against the Greenville Drive.

Officer Michael T. Horan was tragically killed in the line of duty on December 23, 2024. A devoted husband, father, son, and friend, Officer Horan embodied the highest ideals of service, integrity, and courage. His loss continues to be deeply felt by his family, the Greensboro Police Department, and the entire community.

Hired by the Greensboro Police Department in September 2017, Officer Horan quickly earned a reputation for excellence. In 2019, he received a lifesaving award for his heroic actions while vacationing with his family. Without hesitation, he entered an active rip current and swam approximately 60 yards to rescue a father and son from drowning.

Beyond his service to the city of Greensboro, Officer Horan was also a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard since January 2000, where he served as a Law Enforcement Officer, Tactical Fast Boat Instructor, and Search and Rescue Operator. His commitment to protecting others also extended to his years with the Beach Haven Beach Patrol in New Jersey, where he served as a Lieutenant, Lifeguard, and Instructor for over two decades.

To commemorate his legacy, Grasshoppers players will wear custom tribute jerseys on the field, specially designed to reflect Officer Horan's life of service. These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off online, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Horan family. The game will serve as a night of remembrance and reflection, as well as a show of gratitude for a life dedicated to service.

"At PMi, we care deeply about giving back to our community. We have been teaming up with the Greensboro Grasshoppers for PMi Jersey Night for over 20 years now and this year, this is very special and close to our hearts," said Julie Tesh-Clark, President of PMi. "We have the distinct privilege of this event being to honor the incredible life, legacy, and sacrifice of Officer Horan. He made a difference in the lives of so many, and we hope that with this event we can raise awareness and hope for the loss felt by all of us, and especially his family. We are grateful for the opportunity for this event to come together in his honor and we want Officer Horan's wife and children to know they are in our thoughts and prayers daily."

"Officer Michael Horan and his family were avid Grasshoppers fans and will forever be family to our organization," added the Grasshoppers General Manger Tim Vangel. "His murder was a tragic loss for the community and he remains in our thoughts and prayers."

Officer Horan is survived by his wife and children, his sister, and his parents who continue to inspire others with their strength and resilience. His absence is deeply felt, but his legacy lives on through the countless lives he impacted on the job, in his community, and at home.

Join us on August 16th as we honor a true hero.







