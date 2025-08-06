Farquhar's 3-Run Double Gives Claws 7-3 Win, Fifth Straight Win

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Trent Farquhar broke a 3-3 tie with a three run double in the bottom of the seventh as Jersey Shore came back to beat Hub City 7-3 and win their fifth game in a row.

The BlueClaws have also now won 13 of their last 16 since the All-Star break and are now 21-16 in the second half after a 2-7 start.

Hub City took the lead with two runs in the second inning off Reese Dutton. With two outs, Ben Hartl singled home John Taylor. Hartl went to second base on the throw home and then came into score on a single by Wady Mendez. The BlueClaws responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Diego Gonzalez.

The BlueClaws, trailing 3-2, then stormed back to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Kehden Hettiger tied the game with an RBI ground rule double. After Avery Owusu-Asiedu walked to load the bases, Farquhar cleared them with a three run double to put the BlueClaws up 6-3. Hettiger added an RBI single in the eighth.

Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton gave up two runs in six innings. Cristhian Tortosa (2-2) got two big outs in the seventh with two men on base to keep the game 3-2 before the Jersey Shore rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. Titan Kennedy-Hayes threw a scoreless eighth in his Claws debut and Andrew Baker threw a scoreless ninth inning.

Devin Saltiban, Kehden Hettiger, Diego Gonzalez, and Farquhar all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







