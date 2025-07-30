Escobar Caps Comeback in Four-Run Claws Seventh; Claws Win 5-3

BROOKLYN, NY - Aroon Escobar hit a two run single in the top of the seventh to score two and give the BlueClaws a 5-3 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore (16-15 in the second half) has now won three in a row and is over .500 for the first time in the second half.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI single from Devin Saltiban. The Cyclones responded with two off Alex McFarlane in the bottom of the inning. Marco Vargas singled in a run to tie the game and a Colin Houck SAC fly gave Brooklyn their first lead of the night.

McFarlane, who walked five, came out after three innings having allowed two runs.

Brooklyn added a run on a wild pitch before the BlueClaws exploded in the seventh.

With two on, Zach Arnold singled in two off Raimon Gomez to tie the game at three. Escobar, with two outs, then singled in two to put the BlueClaws up 5-3. All four runs were charged to Gomez.

Reese Dutton (2-2) gave up one run in five innings of relief to earn the win. Saul Teran threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Arnold, who had three hits in the win, added three stolen bases to give him six on the season.

Catcher Eduardo Tait was traded to the Twins with pitcher Mick Abel for pitcher Jhoan Duran.

The teams continue their series on Thursday at 12:30 pm. RHP Gabriel Barbosa starts for Jersey Shore.







