Tucker Sharp, Claws Roll to 9-1 to Take Five of Six from Burgers

August 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Braydon Tucker threw six scoreless innings for the second straight Sunday while Aroon Escobar homered and the BlueClaws rolled to a 9-1 win over Hub City at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The win gave the BlueClaws five of six in the series with Hub City, and 16 of 20 since the All-Star Break. They picked up a game on Greensboro and are now just 6.5 games back with four weeks left in the season.

The BlueClaws took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a SAC fly from Aroon Escobar and a bases loaded walk to Joel Dragoo. Jersey Shore kept going in the third, adding a run on a wild pitch and another on a bases loaded walk to Diego Gonzalez.

After the walk to Gonzalez, Spartanburgers starter Kolton Curtis came out of the game for Josh Sanders. Jersey Shore added a few more. Nikau Pouaka-Grego and Devin Saltiban followed with RBI singles and Trent Farquhar added a SAC fly. When it was all over, it was 7-0. All seven runs were charged to Curtis, who lasted 2.1 innings.

The BlueClaws extended their lead in the sixth on a solo home run by Aroon Escobar. It was his first home run with the BlueClaws after he hit 11 with Clearwater earlier in the season.

Devin Saltiban added an RBI triple in the seventh for Jersey Shore. Saltiban had three hits in the win, two of which were triples. Escobar and Jordan Dissin both had two hits in the win.

The BlueClaws head to Wilmington for a six game series that starts on Tuesday night.







