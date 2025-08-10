Asheville Claws Back to Win Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE. NC - After surrendering 27 runs on 22 hits yesterday, the Asheville pitching staff dazzled on Sunday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 5-2 win, only allowing two hits.

Opening the ballgame, the Grasshoppers (76-31) scored one in the opening frame on a fielder's choice RBI. They added another in the third to make it 2-0.

The Tourists (44-62) jumped on the board in the sixth inning. Alejandro Nunez hit an RBI single before Kenni Gomez's run-scoring double to tie the game.

After the stretch, Asheville broke through with the bats. Giving his club the lead, Jancel Villarroel laced a two-RBI single to right field. Then, Tyler Whitaker went the same direction with an RBI hit to plate the third run of the game.

That was all Asheville needed. Dawil Almonte (W, 1-1) came out of the pen in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs. He didn't allow a run, retiring the first batter, and stayed in the game the rest of the way.

Starter Yeriel Santos gave up two runs (one earned) through the first four innings. First in relief, Ramsey David tossed two and two-thirds scoreless frames.

Hitting the road for six games, Asheville takes on Winston-Salem beginning Tuesday for a week-long series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.