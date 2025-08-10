Diaz Three-Run Blast Elevates Hot Rods over Dash, 9-5

August 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jhon Diaz launched his ninth home run of the season, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-19, 57-49) defeat the Winston-Salem Dash (17-24, 42-64) on Sunday, 9-5 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Winston-Salem struck first in the top of the first with Gary Gill Hill on the mound. Samuel Zavala singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Alec Makarewicz reached on an errant throw from second baseman Mac Horvath, allowing Zavala to score from second, giving the Dash the lead, 1-0.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the first facing Winston-Salem starter Frankeli Arias. Aidan Smith led off with a double and swiped third, putting a runner in scoring position. Emilien Pitre lifted a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game, 1-1. Mac Horvath doubled and Ryan Spikes walked, placing runners at first and second. Blake Robertson ripped a single, scoring Horvath and advancing Spikes to third. Hunter Haas walked, loading the bases and Carlos Colmenarez slashed a single, plating two more runs, pushing the Hot Rods in front, 4-1.

The Dash were able to knot things up in the top of third still facing Gill Hill. Zavala slashed a single and Jeral Perez walked, placing runners at first and second. Makarewicz blasted a three-run blast to right to tie the game up, 4-4.

Winston-Salem regained the lead in the top of the fourth against Hot Rods reliever Gerlin Rosario. Kyle Lodise doubled and advanced to third on a Drake Logan single. A balk by Rosario pushed Lodise home, giving the Dash the lead, 5-4.

The Hot Rods again responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Jhon Diaz reached on a fielder's choice and swiped second to put a runner in scoring position. Pitre roped a single, scoring Diaz, tying up the game, 5-5.

Bowling Green pulled ahead in the bottom of the seventh with Seth Keener on the hill. Robertson walked and scored on a double from Hunter Haas. Colmenarez singled and Diaz slammed a three-run shot to give the Hot Rods a 9-5 lead over the Dash. Adam Boucher closed out the final 2.0 innings unscathed, finalizing the victory, 9-5.

Junior William (5-3) earned the victory after spinning 2.0 scoreless frames and sitting down one. Keener (1-6) receives the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, surrendering four runs, on three hits, and walking two.

Bowling Green will take the day off on Monday before hitting the road to face the Rome Emperors, in Rome, Georgia on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm CDT.

