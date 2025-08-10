Brooklyn Bullpen Blows Hudson Valley Away in 8-4 Comeback Win

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Despite falling behind 1-0 and 4-2, Brooklyn would not be denied on Sunday afternoon. The bullpen combined to toss 5.0 innings of three-hit shutout ball, helping the Cyclones rally to capture the series finale against the Hudson Valley Renegades, 8-4, at Heritage Financial Park.

Hudson Valley (27-14, 65-40) started quickly when DH Dillon Lewis reached on an infield single to third, and 3B Juan Matheus cracked a ground-rule double to put men at second and third two pitches into the first inning. However, Brooklyn (16-26, 62-46) buckled down and limited the damage. A foul pop-up to first, a 1B Josh Moylan sacrifice fly to left, and another fly out to center, put the Renegades in front, 1-0.

It remained a one-run game until the third. The Cyclones were able to capitalize on mistakes in the frame, loading the bases on an infield single by RF Troy Schreffler Jr. and walks to DH Jefrey De Los Santos and CF Eli Serrano III. SS Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez worked consecutive bases-loaded walks to snap the team's 24-inning scoreless streak, putting Brooklyn ahead, 2-1.

However, the Cyclones' one-run edge did not last. In the bottom of the inning, 2B Owen Cobb cracked a leadoff single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a Lewis single to right. After Lewis swiped second base to put two men in scoring position with nobody out, Matheus demolished a ball beyond the right-center field wall for a go-ahead three-run home run. The 21-year-old's first High-A blast - and third of the season - swiftly placed the Renegades back in the driver's seat, 4-2.

Hudson Valley loaded the bases later in the frame on a single, a double, and an intentional walk, but a fly ball to left and a ground out to first quelled the threat.

Brooklyn kept chipping away in the middle innings. In the fourth, De Los Santos coaxed a two-out walk, stole second, and came in to score on 2B A.J. Ewing's run-scoring single to center, pulling the Cyclones within a run. An inning later, Hernandez drew a two-out free pass and scored from first on LF Yohairo Cuevas' ringing double off the right-field wall, knotting the score at four.

The Cyclones' offense kept on the assault in the sixth, taking the lead for good. With one out in the frame, De Los Santos smashed a ball through the hole between first and second. The wormburner slashed all the way to the fence, enabling the 22-year-old to end up at third with a triple. Ewing took advantage of the infield playing in, hammering a ball back through the middle for a go-ahead RBI single, placing Brooklyn back in front, 5-4.

Ewing stayed aggressive on the basepaths, snagging second base before advancing to third on a flyout. Following another walk to Serrano, Vargas cracked the first pitch he saw down the right-field line. Two men came home on the 20-year-old's double, stretching the 'Clones lead to a game-high three, 7-4.

Brooklyn added one final insurance run, without the benefit of a base hit, in the seventh. Hernandez and Cuevas earned free passes to start the inning before a fielder's choice erased the lead runner at third. After a double steal of second and third, a wild pitch allowed Cuevas to score, extending the advantage to four, 8-4.

The Cyclones' bullpen was exquisite to close out the game. LHP Ryan Ammons (6-1) allowed the first two batters to reach against him in the fifth, as Hudson Valley loaded the bases. However, he struck out consecutive hitters and induced a ground out to first to keep the game tied, ultimately earning his team-high sixth win of the year.

RHPs Brett Banks, Dakota Hawkins, and Josh Blum carried Brooklyn across the finish line from there. Banks worked a scoreless and hitless sixth, while Hawkins punched out three, tossing a spotless seventh and eighth innings. Blum emerged in the ninth and worked around a two-out double to secure the Cyclones' 8-4 victory.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday. RHP Joel Díaz was charged with four runs on a career-high 11 hits in 4.0-plus innings, walking one without recording a strikeout, but stranded five men on base through the first four innings for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley's RHP Cade Smith could not escape the third inning, allowing two runs on one hit in 2.2 frames, issuing five walks and striking out four.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (2-1) was saddled with his first defeat of the year for the Renegades. The Santa Barbara, Calif. native was charged with three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings, walking and punching out one.

After the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game homestand against the Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at Maimonides Park on Tuesday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch from Coney Island is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







