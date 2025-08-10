Early Offensive Wave Sends Spartanburgers Packing Sunday

August 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - An extra-inning win on Saturday did not lead to a Hub City (22-21, 53-54) surge Sunday; Jersey Shore (24-17, 49-55) bounced back to beat the Spartanburgers 9-1. The BlueClaws scored seven runs in three innings and cruised the rest of the way.

Spartanburgers starter Kolton Curtis (L, 2-3) pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs. Jersey Shore tagged Curtis for five hits and walked four times against the right-hander. In the first, the BlueClaws jumped in front thanks to a leadoff triple, a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk. Curtis was lifted in the bottom of the third, an inning in which the BlueClaws scored five runs on six hits. Josh Sanders finished the frame.

Sanders allowed one run through three innings: a solo home run from Aroon Escobar. Mailon Felix also gave up an earned run on a wall-scraping triple by Devin Saltiban, his second of the game. Saltiban scored Nikau Pouaka-Grego, the ninth run of the game for Jersey Shore, in the bottom of the seventh.

Hub City's offense was kept quiet by Braydon Tucker (W, 3-2), who tossed six innings of scoreless baseball and struck out three. The 'Burgers managed three hits against the starter, then scored against reliever Jake Eddington in the top of the eighth. Gleider Figuereo scored Casey Cook with a sacrifice fly.

After losing five of six against the BlueClaws, the Spartanburgers continue on the 12-game road trip to Brooklyn. The first of six games at Maimonedes Park against the Cyclones, the High-A Affiliate of the Mets, starts at 6:40 on Tuesday. Starters are TBD.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.