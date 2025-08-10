Renegades See Brooklyn Pull away Down the Stretch

August 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (Aug. 10, 2025) - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 8-4 to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. Despite the loss, the Renegades still registered their fifth straight six-game series win.

Hudson Valley took a 1-0 lead in the first. Dillon Lewis singled against Joel Diaz and reached third on a Juan Matheus double before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Josh Moylan.

Brooklyn jumped in front 2-1 in the third against Cade Smith. Troy Schreffler led off the inning with a single, and walks by Jefrey De Los Santos and Eli Serrano loaded the bases. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez forced in two runs.

The Renegades responded with three runs to go ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the third. After singles by Owen Cobb and Lewis, Juan Matheus ripped a three-run homer to right, his first High-A long ball.

Against Matt Keating in the fourth, De Los Santos walked and later scored on an RBI single by AJ Ewing to cut the deficit to 4-3. In the fifth Hernandez walked and Yohairo Cuevas doubled him home to tie the game at 4-4.

The Cyclones took a 7-4 lead in the sixth against Bryce Warrecker (2-1). A De Los Santos triple was followed by another RBI single by Ewing. After a Serrano walk, Vargas knocked in Ewing and Serrano with a two-run double.

In the seventh, Cuevas walked and later came home on a wild pitch by Geoff Gilbert to make it 8-4 Brooklyn.

Cyclones pitching held the Renegades scoreless in the final six innings of the game. Josh Blum got the final three outs in a four-batter ninth to finish off an 8-4 victory. The Renegades tallied only four of their 14 hits after the fourth inning.

POSTGAME NOTE: The Renegades didn't a commit an error for their 14th straight game, tying the fifth-longest team errorless streak in Minor League Baseball in the last 20 years.

The Renegades continue their homestand on Tuesday, beginning a six-game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Tuesday's game is Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs. It is also Baseball Bingo presented by PeopleUSA. Service Industry Members also park for free. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

65-40







South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.