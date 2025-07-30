Renegades Game Notes

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (58-36, 20-10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (43-53, 13-18)

RHP Cade Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Davian Garcia (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

| Game 95 | Away Game 48 | Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Strikeout Cancer Night

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

'GADES ARE HOT: With a win on Tuesday, the Renegades are 16-5 in their last 21 games, sitting at 58-36 overall this season. Hudson Valley has also won 13 of their last 15 games at home. The Renegades have now taken five of six in three straight series this month, including series wins over Brooklyn, Asheville, and Rome.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following Tuesday's victory over Wilmington, Hudson Valley is 20-10 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 36 games remaining. With 17 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost two.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 18 hits in a dominant 13-6 victory over Wilmington on Tuesday. The 18 hits matched a season-high set back on April 26 against Asheville. Through their first 94 games, the Renegades have 25 games of 10 or more hits and 16 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 17 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

ORG STAR: During a current nine-game hitting streak, Dillon Lewis has gone 14-for-33 (.424) with 3 2Bs, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs, and a 1.197 OPS. It is tied for the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and is also tied for the longest of any Renegade this season with Parks Harber. Lewis has 16 home runs overall this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is tied for fifth in home runs with Rafael Flores. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

WEEKLY HONORS: On Monday, José Colmenares earned SAL Player of the Week honors for his performance July 22-27 against Rome. Colmenares is the fourth Renegades to win a weekly award this season, joining Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Jace Avina, and Alexander Vargas. During the week, Colmenares went 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.365 OPS. After a two-outing on Tuesday, Colmenares has an .857 OPS in July, and is tied for the team lead with 17 doubles this season.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 46 times this season in 92 games. This means that they have done so in 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 41-5 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 73% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.79) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.51 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .192 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .638. His current on-base streak of 27 games is the longest in the South Atlantic League, and the longest on-base streak of any Renegades player this season. During that stretch, Moylan has slashed .264/.362/.407 with 15 RBIs and an .769 OPS.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last eighteen games, Castillo is slashing .303/.410/.485 with a .895 OPS. He has gone 20-for-66 at the plate, including three doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs. On Saturday, Castillo was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBIs, and a walk. He has reached base safely in 16 of those 18 games.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 209-124 this season. They are outscoring opponents 64-23 in the seventh inning and 54-34 in the fifth inning.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.97 ERA in 228 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks third in MiLB in ERA (0.76). Through 94 games, Hudson Valley starters have 530 punchouts in 478 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 530 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB, four punchouts ahead of Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 190 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

NEXT MAN UP: After scheduled starter Griffin Herring was traded to the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon, the Renegades bullpen put together a masterful performance. Sebastian Keane, Hueston Morrill, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined to throw a one-hitter, the first for the Renegades since August 20, 2024 vs Wilmington. Three of the four pitchers all went at least 2.1 innings, and all four got at least five outs.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: Last Tuesday, the Renegades earned their seventh win this season in their last at-bat with a 4-3 victory. It is the third time in the last nine contests that Hudson Valley has won in their last at-bat, which all three of those victories coming at home. Prior to July 8, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his tremendous season on Sunday, tossing 4.2 one-run innings while inducing seven groundball outs. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run since June 15, throwing 33.2 innings since then. Carr has allowed one earned run or less across his last nine starts. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 0.72 in 50.1 innings, the third-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.16 is now the best in the South Atlantic League.

ONE MORE TIME: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. This is the final time these two teams will face off in 2025, after playing 24 times already this season. Wilmington has handed Hudson Valley their only two series losses of the season in the most recent matchups. Despite this, Hudson Valley still owns a 15-9 record overall against the Blue Rocks this season, after winning 11 of the first 12 contests in 2025. The Blue Rocks feature six top-30 prospects in the Nationals system, including No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana as a minor league rehabber.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.2 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .239 as a team with a .691 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 40 contests this season, and are 14-26. However, Hudson Valley has hit 36 home runs in the last 44 games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins earlier this month, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 22% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.82 ERA through 94 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA) and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.64 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .190 opposing average, while striking out 389 batters in 334.2 innings. Geoff Gilbert has lowered his ERA from 5.56 on May 25 to 2.51 currently, having allowed just one run across his last 11 appearances.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







