Renegades to Make MiLB History Wednesday Night with Original Musical Performed During Game

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, Aug. 5 to begin a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. It is the first week of a two-week-long homestand for the Renegades at Heritage Financial Park.

The team will make Minor League Baseball history during the game on Wednesday, Aug. 6, as local Hudson Valley playwright and actor Duane Joseph Olson has written an original musical which will be performed in between innings of the game. Olson was named the "Best Actor" in the Hudson Valley in Hudson Valley Magazine's 2025 Best of the Hudson Valley awards.

In addition to the musical, this week the Renegades will welcome New York baseball legends Dwight "Doc" Gooden and Howard "HoJo" Johnson to Heritage Financial Park for meet and greets with guests at the ballpark.

This week also marks the annual celebration of HOPE Week presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network. More information on HOPE Week can be found here.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

Tuesday, August 5 - Strikeout Cancer Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers REDEEM HERE

HOPE Week Honoree: American Cancer Society

The homestand begins with Strikeout Cancer Night, as the Renegades applaud both those battling cancer and those who support them in that struggle. Tuesday's game marks the beginning of HOPE Week presented by the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, the collaboration with the Yankees' award winning HOPE (Helping Others Preserve and Excel) initiative. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by People USA, with a chance to win Renegades prizes, it is another Service Industry Workers Tuesday, where Service Industry Workers park free (free parking is redeemed at the above link).

Wednesday, August 6 - Renegades Musical - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders by showing I.D. at Bella Painting Parking Booths

We Care Wednesday Organization/HOPE Week honoree: Project My Day Inc., a volunteer organization that helps assist children living in foster care.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Wednesday's game features the first-ever original musical written for a Minor League Baseball team, as the Renegades Musical, written by Hudson Valley native Duane Olson specifically for the Renegades premieres. The musical's world premiere will be performed between innings. The We Care Wednesday partner is Project My Day, an organization that provides emotional support to children living in foster care.

Thursday, August 7 - Copa de la Diversión: Caribbean Night presented by Café Con Leche- 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Fenómenos Enmascarados Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

HOPE Week honoree: Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

Only 3 Happy Hour Thursday Specials Games remain: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) for two hours after gates open, and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) for two hours after gates open.

The homestand continues as the Renegades transform into the Fenómenos Enmascarados on Caribbean Night presented by Café Con Leche. The first 1,000 guests receive a Fenómenos Enmascarados Replica jersey as part of the ninth Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, August 8 - Make-A-Wish Night presented by Mirabito Energy - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

HOPE Week honoree: Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

Special Appearance: Meet & Greet New York Mets and New York Yankees legend Dwight "Doc" Gooden! Purchase meet & greet tickets here.

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the tenth Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. This Friday, the Little Renegades return as the Renegades partner with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to make wishes come true. The Little Renegades will receive a VIP experience at Heritage Financial Park before the game. Tickets purchased through the Make-A-Wish link will donate a portion of the proceeds to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

New for 2025 the Renegades are hosting their inaugural Family Sleepover. After the game and Fireworks Friday families are invited to bring a tent to watch a movie and camp on the field. To learn more or register click here.

Saturday, August 9 - Veterans Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Veterans Hat giveaway presented by Hannaford Supermarkets for first 1,000 guests

Special Appearance: Meet & Greet New York Mets legend and 1986 World Series Champion Howard "HoJo" Johnson! Purchase meet & greet tickets here.

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: The Band Hudson

HOPE Week honoree: Beacon Elks Club

The fun continues on Saturday as the Renegades celebrate Veterans Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Veterans Hat Giveaway presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. The 11th installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees The Band Hudson performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 10 - Halloween in August - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters, Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

On another Sunday Family Funday, the Renegades take the field as the Hudson Valley Retrievers for the final time this season presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters. The Renegades are also celebrating Halloween in August, celebrating some spooky Halloween fun, come dressed in your costume to join in the FUN. The first 250 kids 12 and under eat free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.

As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, August 10 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Additionally, Pure Barre Wappingers Falls will be hosting a pop-up class at Heritage Financial Park prior to the Renegades game. Space is limited to the first 30 people that sign up, to learn more or sign up click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







