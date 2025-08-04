Jose Gonzalez Earns SAL Pitcher of the Week Honors

August 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a career performance, Spartanburgers' starter Jose Gonzalez won South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 29 to August 3. Gonzalez is the second Spartanburgers pitcher to win SAL honors this season.

"Jose was super impressive Sunday," said Thomas St. Clair, the Spartanburgers pitching coach. "He had all his pitches on display and was really efficient. When he has that command to put all his stuff in the zone, we get the best version of Jose."

Gonzalez tossed a career-high seven scoreless innings Sunday, August 3 against the Asheville Tourists. He struck out seven, allowed three hits and didn't walk a single batter. Gonzalez induced 16 swings and misses, second most in the SAL on Sunday; 70% of his pitches were strikes (58 of 82). He earned his fourth win of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.83.

"He had all his pitches working," said Cal Stark, who caught Gonzalez's final four innings. "It was super easy to call pitches for him because he could throw anything wherever he wanted to. Those are the fun ones to catch and the games that are memorable. He's been good for us all year and has just continued to get better each week."

Gonzalez is the second Spartanburgers' starter to earn Pitcher of the Week honors, after David Davalillo in mid-April. Gonzalez leads the Spartanburgers in innings pitched (86) and strikeouts (90). In total, Spartanburgers starters have a 3.00 ERA, best in the South Division of the SAL.

Hub City hits the road for two weeks to face North Division opponents. Jersey Shore and Brooklyn play host to the Burgers from August 5-10 and August 12-17, respectively. The 'Burgers penultimate home series of the year begins on August 19 against Greenville.







