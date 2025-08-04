Whitaker, Perez Named Astros' Lower Level MiLB Players of the Month

August 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - For the second month in a row, a pair of Asheville Tourists players earned recognition from the Houston Astros for their shine on the field. Utility man Tyler Whitaker and right-handed pitcher Railin Perez were dubbed the organization's Lower Level Minor League Players of the Month for July.

Whitaker strung together his best month at the plate. He led the charge in OPS (.857) and walks (15), while also registering seven extra base hits and nine RBI with a .241 batting mark. Among South Atlantic League players, he ranks tied for first with 19 doubles on the season.

A third-round selection out of Bishop Gorman High School in the 2021 MLB Draft, Whitaker was the Astros' first pick that year. Finally healthy for a full campaign since 2022, he was initially brought to the Tourists toward the tail end of 2023.

On the rubber, Perez blew away opponents with 24 strikeouts in 14 innings, ranking first among relievers and seventh overall. He was also third in ERA (0.67) for arms with more than 13 frames of work and second in strikeouts per nine innings (15.43).

More eye-popping numbers include Perez's 0.64 WHIP in July, giving up just three hits and six walks. He only surrendered one run on the 18th against Rome while tossing in three innings from the pen.

A product of Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Perez was signed as an international free agent by the Boston Red Sox in July 2018. He spent four years in their farm system before being selected by the Astros in the Rule 5 Draft in 2023. Due to his efforts with the Tourists this season, Perez was called up to Double-A with Corpus Christi on August 2. In his first outing, he tossed one scoreless frame. The Tourists have 19 home games coming up for August, beginning tomorrow in a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Unique promotions include Doggies at the Diamond (Aug. 6), Asheville Blues Tribute (Aug. 20) and Labor Day Weekend Fireworks (Aug. 31).

